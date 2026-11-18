MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Brussels on November 18, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Today, we want to focus on our continued support for Ukraine. For 2026, the financial needs of Ukraine are covered. That is good news. We have consistently disbursed money to keep the Ukrainian state running and to help protect the people and the infrastructure Russia is targeting. [...] But for 2027, our assessment is that there is a funding gap of EUR 70 billion. So today, we are proposing an Instrument for Coordinated Support to Ukraine, as we call it. This instrument will provide EUR 45 billion in 2027," von der Leyen said.

She said the European Commission believes this is "the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiation table."

Von der Leyen clarified that Ukraine would only have to repay the loan once Russia pays reparations for the damage it has inflicted on Ukraine.

The new loan will cover two-thirds of next year's funding gap, she said, adding that it consists of two components: "EUR 20 billion for budget support and EUR 25 billion for military needs."

"The budget support will keep essential civilian services running, it will keep schools and hospitals operating. And the military support will give Ukraine the means to defend itself. The loan will also ensure that Ukraine will stay the course on reforms. And at the same time, the loan will contribute to a further integration of the Ukrainian and European defence industry," von der Leyen said, adding that the assistance would provide Ukraine with "predictability."

EU allocates EUR 1.71B to Ukraine for drones, ammunition, air defense systems

She clarified that, in parallel, the EU would continue calling on other international partners to step up their efforts to help Ukraine cover the remaining third of the funding gap.

"I look forward to the next European Council next week – where I will present this proposal," von der Leyen said, adding that the proposal would be discussed with partners from the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on November 19.

Von der Leyen also stressed that she supports German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for all EU member states to participate in the new loan for Ukraine, linking these discussions to negotiations on the EU's next multiannual budget, as this was a "shared responsibility."

"We are sending a clear message to Russia. We want peace. Five years since the start of this war of aggression, Europe stands united. We are as committed as ever to support Ukraine, in war and in peace," she said.

As reported, the next special meeting of the European Council will take place in Brussels on November 26-27, 2026.

Photo: wwfcee