MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Azerbaijan State Theatre Museum named after Jafar Jabbarli has hosted an event titled“May Children Be Happy Everywhere in the World!”, highlighting the importance of protecting children's rights and promoting their well-being.

The event was organised as part of the Children's Rights Month, declared nationwide by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan. The campaign runs from October 20 to November 20, marking the anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The programme opened with the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

During the event, museum staff member Turkan Aliyeva spoke about the significance of Children's Rights Month, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the legal framework protecting children's rights in Azerbaijan.

She noted that the event aimed to raise children's awareness of their rights, familiarise them with the provisions of the UN Convention and Azerbaijani legislation, and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their creative talents.

The artistic programme featured a varied concert performed by students of the Eleven-Year Music School in Khirdalan.

The event brought together educational and cultural activities to promote awareness of children's rights while encouraging young participants to express themselves through music and creativity.