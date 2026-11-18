President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Sultan Of Oman On Occasion Of National Holiday
The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
"Your Majesty,
On the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Oman, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
On this auspicious day, I wish You good health, happiness, and success in your important state duties, and the friendly people of Oman lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment