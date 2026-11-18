MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Oman, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

On this auspicious day, I wish You good health, happiness, and success in your important state duties, and the friendly people of Oman lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.