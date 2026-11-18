MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Poland have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation on migration, including identifying priority areas for further engagement between their relevant agencies, the Turkmen migration service reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between representatives of Turkmenistan's State Migration Service and Poland's Border Guard under the Ministry of Interior.

According to the report, the sides exchanged views on opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the migration sector and highlighted the importance of regular working meetings in identifying new areas of interaction.

They also discussed cooperation through international organizations as a means of strengthening relations between the two countries. Both sides expressed interest in continuing efforts to develop bilateral ties in migration.

For reference, Turkmenistan has made the elimination of statelessness one of the key areas of its cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In October 2024, the country announced that it had resolved all known cases of statelessness, becoming the second country in the world to achieve this milestone. The final group of 1,146 people received Turkmen citizenship in September 2024.

According to the Turkmen government, no stateless people remained in the country as of December 31, 2024. UNHCR subsequently conducted a verification exercise, confirming that the cases in its records had been resolved through naturalization, confirmation of foreign nationality or other circumstances. Between 2014 and 2024, Turkmenistan resolved around 16,000 cases of statelessness, according to the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's cooperation with UNHCR also covers refugee protection and asylum procedures. The country adopted its first Law on Refugees in 1997 and acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol in 1998. At the end of 2024, it hosted 12 refugees recognized under UNHCR's mandate, as well as more than 3,000 people in refugee-like situations, primarily from Afghanistan. These figures concern refugees and people in refugee-like situations, not stateless persons.

The country's migration framework is also undergoing digitalization. Amendments to the Law on Migration adopted in April 2025 introduced electronic visas, including provisions allowing foreign nationals to enter without the previously required invitation procedure when applying through the e-visa system. In September 2026, the State Migration Service announced the introduction of an online system for registering foreign nationals staying in Turkmenistan.