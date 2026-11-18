MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investment opportunities in the banking sector were discussed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and ROX Capital Group, an investment company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the CBA reported.

According to the report, the discussion took place during the meeting between First Deputy Governor of the CBA, Aliyar Mammadyarov, and the Chief of Office at ROX Group, Nguyen Huong Loan.

During the meeting, the parties addressed the current state of the country's financial sector, reforms implemented to enhance the sector's resilience, and investment opportunities within the financial sector. They also reviewed the activities of ROX Group, as well as its approaches and initiatives regarding the development of the banking sector. Furthermore, topics such as lending, prudential requirements, and banking legislation were highlighted.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on areas of mutual interest and potential future steps for cooperation.

ROX Capital Group specializes in long-term investments. According to the company's official profile, its primary investment areas include energy, food and water resources, infrastructure, mineral resources, and the defense industry.

The company directs its capital toward infrastructure projects, public financial markets, and startups. In its investment strategy, the ownership or control of physical resources and infrastructure facilities, essential for the functioning of the future economy, has been identified as a key priority.

The official website of ROX Capital Group lists a registered address in Dubai, UAE. The company also notes that it is active in expanding energy storage systems in the UAE and Oman.