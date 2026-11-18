BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SDOT) ("Sadot" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Q") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 16, 2026.

During the first nine months of 2026, Sadot reported a $69.3 million improvement in total shareholders' equity, reduced its total liabilities by approximately $42.0 million, and reduced its third-quarter operating loss by approximately 86% compared with the corresponding period in 2025. The improvement in shareholders' equity and the reduction in liabilities resulted primarily from a non-cash gain of approximately $42.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2026 upon the sale and deconsolidation of Sadot Latam LLC ("Sadot Latam"), and from the issuance of common and preferred stock in settlement of indebtedness and as consideration for acquired technology assets. For the third quarter of 2026, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $3.0 million, or $(2.29) per share.

These results reflect the Company's restructuring of its commodity-trading operations and its strategy to develop a technology-enabled business model around those operations, supported by a newly acquired portfolio of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and digital trade management platforms.

Financial Highlights



$69.3 million improvement in shareholders' equity: Total shareholders' equity increased from a deficit of approximately $54.7 million at December 31, 2025, to positive equity of approximately $14.5 million at September 30, 2026. Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026 includes a non-controlling interest of approximately $2.7 million; shareholders' equity attributable to Sadot Group Inc. was approximately $11.9 million. The increase resulted primarily from the non-cash gain on the deconsolidation of Sadot Latam and from equity issued in debt settlements and asset acquisitions, and not from operating earnings.

Approximately $42 million reduction in total liabilities: Total liabilities decreased from approximately $57.6 million at December 31, 2025, to approximately $15.6 million at September 30, 2026, representing a reduction of approximately 73%. The reduction resulted primarily from the derecognition of the liabilities of Sadot Latam upon its sale and deconsolidation in June 2026 and from the settlement of notes payable through the issuance of common stock, rather than from cash repayments.

86% reduction in quarterly loss from operations: Third-quarter loss from operations narrowed to approximately $2.0 million, compared with approximately $14.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The prior-year quarter included a loss of approximately $6.6 million on the cancellation of a soybean-oil forward purchase contract.

84% reduction in quarterly selling, general and administrative expenses: SG&A expenses decreased from approximately $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 to approximately $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2026.

$32.2 million in reported nine-month net income attributable to Sadot: Compared with a net loss of approximately $13.9 million in the corresponding 2025 period. The 2026 result includes a non-cash gain of approximately $42.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2026 upon the deconsolidation of Sadot Latam. The Company reported a loss from operations of approximately $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and a net loss of approximately $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2026.

$24.6 million carrying value of acquired technology assets: The Company completed acquisitions of the TradeOS, TradeIQ and SalesIQ technology assets during 2026, establishing a portfolio of AI-enabled and digital commerce technologies with an aggregate net book value of approximately $24.6 million at September 30, 2026. These transactions were accounted for as asset acquisitions, and the assets are recorded at cost, which was paid primarily in shares of the Company's common and preferred stock and a promissory note. Net book value is an accounting measure that is subject to amortization over a five-year useful life and to impairment testing; it is not an appraisal and does not represent the market value of the assets. The acquired assets have not generated any revenue.

Renewed commercial activity: The Company reported approximately $4.4 million in third-quarter revenue from resumed commodity-trading activities. All of this revenue was derived from sales to a single customer of commodities purchased from a single supplier, and the sales generated gross profit of approximately $40,000. The Company did not execute any commodity trades during the first or second quarters of 2026. Liquidity and going concern: At September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of approximately $1.3 million and a working capital deficit of approximately $5.7 million. As disclosed in the Form 10-Q, there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Financial Restructuring and Technology Strategy

The Company's third-quarter results reflect the progress of a broad transformation undertaken during 2026.

Following the disposition of its former Sadot Latam operations, the Company focused on simplifying its financial structure, reducing legacy obligations, strengthening its balance sheet, and assembling technology assets intended to support the Company's commodity-trading operations and commercial strategy.

The historical revenue generated by Sadot Latam is not representative of the Company's current operations. Accordingly, management believes that the Company's financial restructuring, improved operating cost structure, and progress toward commercializing its acquired technology portfolio are important measures of its transformation. Investors should review these measures together with the Company's complete financial statements and related disclosures in the Form 10-Q.

Although the Company's financial restructuring is continuing and the Company will require additional financing to fund its operations and satisfy its obligations, Sadot intends to increasingly focus its resources on technology integration, commercialization, customer development, and opportunities to generate recurring revenues.

Three Complementary Technology Platforms Acquired in Four Months

Beginning in June 2026, Sadot completed the acquisition of three complementary technology platforms designed to address different elements of the global commodity-trading and commercial transaction lifecycle.

TradeOS - Digital Trade and Risk Management

Acquired in June 2026, TradeOS provides a technology foundation for commodity trade management and related operational workflows.

The platform is intended to support digital trade processes and provide a foundation for integrating additional intelligence and automation capabilities.

TradeIQ - AI-Enabled Predictive Intelligence

Acquired in July 2026, TradeIQ adds predictive analytics and intelligence capabilities designed to operate alongside commodity trading and risk management systems.

The Company intends to leverage TradeIQ to enhance market analysis, decision support, and data-driven commercial capabilities.

SalesIQ - AI-Enabled Commercial Origination

Acquired on September 30, 2026, SalesIQ adds AI-enabled commercial origination capabilities intended to support customer identification, business development, and commercial workflows.

Together, the Company believes these three platforms provide Sadot with the foundation for an integrated technology offering spanning commercial origination, market intelligence, and trade management.

The Company believes this complementary architecture presents opportunities to develop differentiated solutions for commodity market participants and other commercial customers.

The acquired platforms had not generated any revenue as of September 30, 2026, and the Company has not yet commenced their commercialization. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully integrate or commercialize the platforms or that they will generate revenue. Sadot intends to pursue their integration and commercialization as a central component of its next phase of development.

Improved Balance Sheet; Liquidity and Going Concern

One of the most significant developments of 2026 has been the improvement in Sadot's reported shareholders' equity.

At December 31, 2025, the Company reported a substantial shareholders' equity deficit. Nine months later, Sadot reported approximately $14.5 million in positive total equity.

This change was accompanied by a reduction of approximately $42 million in reported liabilities and substantial reductions in quarterly operating expenses.

The Company's balance sheet now reflects the newly acquired technology portfolio, which represented approximately 82% of the Company's total assets at September 30, 2026 and is subject to amortization and potential impairment. Management believes this portfolio provides a foundation for its efforts to develop future commercial opportunities.

Notwithstanding these improvements, at September 30, 2026 the Company had cash of approximately $1.3 million and a working capital deficit of approximately $5.7 million, and approximately $0.8 million of the Company's notes payable are in default. As described in the Form 10-Q, these conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company will need to raise additional capital, including under its senior secured convertible note and equity purchase facilities, which are subject to conditions and, if used, may result in substantial dilution to existing shareholders. In addition, the Company is a party to significant legal proceedings, including a GAFTA arbitration award of approximately $8.2 million plus interest and costs issued against the Company in September 2026. The Company is challenging that award in the Commercial Court in London and has not accrued a liability for it. An adverse outcome in that matter or in other proceedings could materially reduce the Company's shareholders' equity and liquidity.

Strategic Priorities

Looking ahead, Sadot intends to focus on several strategic priorities:

The Company believes the progress achieved during 2026 represents an important step toward establishing a more focused and technology-oriented operating model.

With a significantly improved reported equity position, a streamlined operating cost structure, and three complementary technology platforms acquired within four months, Sadot entered the final quarter of 2026 with a substantially different balance sheet and cost structure than at the beginning of the year. The Company's ability to pursue these priorities depends on, among other things, its ability to obtain additional financing and to continue as a going concern.

Condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations: