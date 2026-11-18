MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 186% Revenue Growth to Embedding Student Protection Into Campus Billing and Housing Systems

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2026 - GradGuard today announced that it ranked number 377 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. GradGuard grew 186% during 2022 to 2025.

GradGuard's chief executive officer, John Fees, credits GradGuard's pioneering protection programs and campus partners with the company's 186% revenue growth. He said,“We set out to make protection a seamless part of the college experience, built into the systems schools already use to bill students and assign housing. That technology is what allows more than 700 institutions to offer coverage at scale, and it's why more students than ever are starting college with the confidence and protection they deserve.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About GradGuard

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 source of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 2 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

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About Deloitte

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GradGuard Named as a Technology Fast 500TM Award Winner

CONTACT: Natalie Hubertus GradGuard 602-341-5947...