MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, The Dallas Morning News announced that MUFG Capital Analytics was included in the esteemed Top Workplaces D-FW 2026 list, ranking in the Top Midsize Companies category.

The Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces DFW is run by research partner, Energage, and is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.



In 2026, the 18th year for the Top Workplaces awards in DFW, a record-breaking number of more than 9,800 deserving companies were nominated - and more than 112,000 employees were surveyed.

“Being named a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the people who make MUFG Capital Analytics such a special place to work,” said Steven Boydstun, President of MUFG Capital Analytics.“Our success starts with our employees, whose dedication, collaboration, and commitment to excellence shape our culture every day. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Winners were honored during a special awards celebration on Tuesday, November 3 and featured in the Top Workplaces D-FW magazine, distributed in The Dallas Morning News on November 8.

At MUFG Capital Analytics, we are proud to be among the 2026 Top Workplaces D-FW winners.

The business community in North Texas is the engine that drives progress and change for all aspects of our region - education, mobility, infrastructure, housing, philanthropy, and so much more.

About MUFG Capital Analytics

MUFG Capital Analytics is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative investment management industry. Based in Irving, MUFG Capital Analytics' team of seasoned professionals utilizes cutting-edge technologies to deliver tailored solutions that address the complexities of the evolving financial landscape of illiquid and semi-liquid assets. MUFG Capital Analytics has represented a diverse range of funds across public and private markets, including fund of funds, private equity, private debt, real assets, infrastructure, and venture capital.

MUFG Capital Analytics is a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the largest banks in the world with approximately $3 trillion in assets. To learn more, please visit us at:

About Top Workplaces D-FW

The Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces D-FW recognizes and celebrates businesses that are at the top of their game and that are making North Texas a better place to work. Each year, the selection process is conducted entirely by an independent research firm and is not a pay-for-play opportunity. The winning workplaces are celebrated with a comprehensive media and recognition program. For more information, visit TopWorkplacesDFW.com.

About The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties and has been delivering credible, trustworthy local news coverage for nearly two centuries. The News reaches 1.3 million people every week through print and digital products. For more information, visit DallasNews.com.

Press Contact

MUFG Capital Analytics

Nicole Katzin

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