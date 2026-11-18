MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (Nasdaq: PC) (the“Company”), a certified Halal food caterer based in Singapore, today announced that it received a letter dated November 4, 2026 (the“Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department (the“Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that, because it had not filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 (the“Annual Report”), it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Letter states that this delinquency serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from Nasdaq.

As previously announced, the Company received a Staff Delisting Determination dated September 22, 2026 pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-4. The November 4 Letter states that, because the Company is already before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”), the Panel will consider the additional filing deficiency in its decision regarding the Company's continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been halted since October 31, 2025 pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 4120(a)(5) and remains halted. Receipt of the Letter does not lift that trading halt.

There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), that the Panel will permit the Company's continued listing on Nasdaq, or that the trading halt will be lifted.

About Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladeshi and Chinese cuisine, with over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign workers in Singapore, operates food stalls, and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. The Group also deploys“smart incubators” - custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers - through which prepared meals are delivered to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including, without limitation, the risks that the Company may not complete and file its Annual Report promptly, that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel may determine to delist the Company's securities, that the trading halt in the Company's securities may not be lifted, and those risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at . Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Ben Ka Hei Wong, Chief Financial Officer

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited

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