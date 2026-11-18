(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest Drilling Intersects 46 Metres at 0.42% Copper including 19 Metres at 0.58% Copper Within Expanded 2.7 km-Wide Northern Block VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA / OTCQX: MDNGF) (“Midnight Sun” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional 10 drill holes at its wholly owned Dumbwa copper deposit, part of the Company's Solwezi Project in Zambia. The latest results from drilling carried out on Dumbwa's substantially expanded Northern Block are highlighted by a drill intercept of 46 metres grading 0.42% copper starting at 45 metres below surface (see Table 1). In the Northern Block, drilling is continuing to define shallow, higher-grade copper mineralization which has now been intersected over an east-west extent of approximately 2.7 kilometres and a north-south extent of approximately 1 kilometre – making it the largest mineralized block discovered at Dumbwa to date. With 387 diamond drill holes totalling 83,235 metres completed at Dumbwa, Midnight Sun has now demonstrated copper mineralization along 12.1 kilometres of strike. The higher-grade Northern Block, together with the expanding higher-grade Southern Block, will be a primary focus of the Company's ongoing deposit delineation efforts in preparation for the Company's planned initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Key Highlights from the 10 newly reported drill holes include:

DBW-26-321: 46.0m @ 0.42% from 45m









Incl. 8.0m @ 0.37% Cu





Incl. 19.0m @ 0.58% Cu



Incl. 4.0m @ 1.04% Cu And 10.0m @ 0.27% Cu from 106m

DBW-26-348: 23.0m @ 0.32% Cu from 28m



And 21.0m @ 0.22% Cu from 183m And 3.0m @ 0.39% Cu from 220m

DBW-26-359: 7.0m @ 0.41% Cu from 9m



And 11.0m @ 0.26% Cu from 24m



And 6.5m @0.22% Cu from 40.54m



And 6.0m @ 0.21% Cu from 51m



And 4.0m @ 0.34% Cu from 62m And 10.0m @ 0.26% Cu from 70m Midnight Sun's President and CEO, Al Fabbro, states,“We've demonstrated more than 12 kilometres of copper mineralization at Dumbwa, establishing the extensive scale of the system, and we're now focused on defining the higher-grade blocks within it. The dramatic expansion of the deposit's footprint in the Northern Block, together with our still expanding Southern Block, are where we see significant potential to delineate substantial zones of shallow, higher-grade copper mineralization. With drilling ongoing and additional assays pending, we believe we're approaching critical mass in outlining the higher-grade blocks that will be the focal point of our delineation efforts and ultimately form the foundation of an initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Dumbwa.”





Figure 1. Assay Results and Interpreted Dumbwa Mineralized Corridor Northern Block: Higher-Grade Mineralization and Deposit Delineation The latest assays continue to identify shallow zones of strong copper mineralization within the expanded Northern Block, including 46 metres grading 0.42% copper in DBW-26-321. The Company's geological interpretation indicates that the Northern Block contains multiple zones of stronger copper mineralization separated by lower-grade material, believed to be influenced in part by later-stage brittle faulting. Several recent drill holes, for which assays are pending, have encountered substantial thicknesses of copper sulphide mineralization, including bornite, chalcopyrite, and chalcocite, further supporting the potential for larger, continuous higher-grade mineralized blocks. As in other areas of Dumbwa, the higher-grade Principal Mineralized Corridor (“PMC”) within the Northern Block is surrounded by a halo of lower-grade copper mineralization, encountered as drilling tests the lateral extent of the system. These outer holes provide important geological information to guide future drilling and support resource modelling. The accompanying figures illustrate the relationship between the higher-grade PMC and surrounding lower-grade halo, with assay results from each domain presented separately in the tables below. Table 1: Northern Block - Principal Mineralized Corridor Assay Results

Hole ID East

(GPS) North

(GPS) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Cu% Comment DBW-26-294 441414 8635271 1330 280 -70 296.10 110.00 118.00 8.00 0.3 Has widened the North Block high-grade core to 353 m wide DBW-26-303 441622 8635266 1324 280 -70 242.40 98.00 128.00 30.00 0.29 Continuation and improvement of DBW-26-294 takes high grade core to 353 m wide and 133.59 139.00 5.41 0.29 DBW-26-312 442796 8637762 1334 280 -70 245.20 124.00 138.00 14.00 0.22 Significant intercept in east blow out of the North Block DBW-26-321 442456 8638268 1342 270 -70 221.70 45.00 91.00 46.00 0.42 Strongly mineralised hole in the east block out of the North Block incl. 54.00 62.00 8.00 0.37 incl. 64.00 83.00 19.00 0.58 incl. 87.00 91.00 4.00 1.04 and 106.00 116.00 10.00 0.27 DBW-26-348 441617 8638270 1362 270 -70 245.50 28.00 51.00 23.00 0.32 Good intercept in a fault offset of North Block high grade corridor and 183.00 204.00 21.00 0.22 and 220.00 223.00 3.00 0.39 DBW-26-359 441059 8637761 1343 280 -70 197.10 9.00 16.00 7.00 0.41 Multiple intercepts in central corridor of the North Block and 24.00 35.00 11.00 0.26 and 40.54 47.00 6.46 0.22 and 51.00 57.00 6.00 0.21 and 62.00 66.00 4.00 0.34 and 70.00 80.00 10.00 0.26

Table 2: Northern Block - Halo and Stratigraphic Drill Holes

Hole ID East

(GPS) North

(GPS) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Cu% Comment DBW-26-298 441223 8635264 1334 280 -70 200.10 8.00 14.00 6.00 0.16 Western margin closure hole and 69.00 71.00 2.00 0.37 DBW-26-304 441733 8635765 1318 280 -70 270.50 186.00 193.00 7.00 0.16 and 237.00 248.00 11.00 0.20 Adds low grade material in a structural gap in North Block DBW-26-305 441534 8635762 1326 280 -70 245.40 149.00 174.00 25.00 0.14 Adds low grade material in a structural gap in North Block DBW-26-309 441334 8635766 1331 280 -70 242.40 69.00 77.00 8.00 0.15 Western margin closure hole and 80.00 87.00 7.00 0.13 and 191.83 206.00 14.17 0.14



Assay results based on four-acid digest, ICP-OES finish. Drill indicated thicknesses are estimated to represent 85% to 100% of true width.









Figure 2. The Northern Block - Assay Results and Interpreted Dumbwa Mineralized Corridor

Defining Dumbwa's Mineralized Architecture

Across Dumbwa's currently demonstrated 12 plus kilometre strike length, copper mineralization is consistently associated with vertically stacked, flat lying to gently dipping schist units hosted within a banded grey gneiss sequence. Copper grades are closely related to sulphide intensity and zones of increased geological strain, providing an important framework for identifying areas of enhanced mineralization.

The strongest intercepts generally occur within the principal mineralized corridor, with grades typically decreasing toward the margins. In the Northern Block, structural faulting has introduced additional complexity, with multiple zones of stronger mineralization identified across a substantially wider area.

The Northern Block and the first higher-grade block delineated in the south, have emerged as the two areas hosting Dumbwa's strongest concentrations of copper mineralization to date. The Southern Block continues to expand laterally, with drilling extending the mineralization across existing fence lines. Together, these areas will be the primary focus of the Company's efforts to delineate larger, higher-grade mineralized blocks in preparation for an initial MRE.

Outstanding Assays and Ongoing Drilling

While drilling is ongoing, as of the date of this news release, assays remain outstanding from 68 drill holes across Dumbwa, including 44 holes in the Northern Block. These results will further refine the Company's understanding of the dimensions, grade distribution and continuity of higher-grade mineralized zones as it advances geological modelling.

Total Completed Holes with Assays Pending by Location:

North Block – 44 holes

South Block – 15 holes

Central Block – 3 holes

Central North – 1 hole

Exploration – 5 holes

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drilling was conducted using a conventional diamond drilling rig and drill core was captured for the entirety of each hole and placed into plastic core trays. All drill holes were cored in PQ until stable ground was achieved and then reduced to HQ size for the remainder of each hole. Sampling was based on visible copper mineralisation, and sample intervals honoured any important lithological boundaries. Core was then cut in house using a diamond saw and the right half of core was placed into a 200-micron plastic bag, assigned a unique sample number, and recorded into the GeoSpark Core database system.

To maintain chain of custody, samples always remained under the supervision of Midnight Sun staff prior to delivery to an independent assay lab. Drill samples were delivered to, prepared, and analysed by either SGS Labs in Kitwe, Zambia or to Intertek where sample preparation takes place in their Kitwe facility prior to an analysis of pulps in their facility located in Perth, Western Australia. Both laboratories conducted analysis by four-acid digest with ICP-OES finish.

Midnight Sun follows an in-house QA/QC program that consists of a random insertion every 10th sample of either a coarse blank, fine blank, coarse duplicate, fine duplicate, or Certified Reference Material (standards). The Company has encountered multiple and repeated reporting failures of assay results provided by the independent laboratories and only reports results which have met its stringent internal QA/QC standards. Where samples fail QA/QC, the Company requests re-analysis of samples until the appropriate QA/QC checks are met and the causes of the failures understood.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is rapidly advancing the Solwezi Copper Project, with a focus on our flagship Dumbwa copper deposit. The Project is located near the town of Solwezi in the heart of the Zambia–Congo Copperbelt, the world's second-largest copper-producing region. This prolific mining district is renowned for hosting multiple major copper deposits, and benefits from excellent infrastructure, an established mining workforce, and a long history of successful production.

The Solwezi Copper Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including the geologically similar Lumwana mine to the west and First Quantum's Kansanshi mine - Africa's largest integrated metallurgical processing facility, approximately 6 kilometres east of the Company's recently announced Kazhiba Oxide Resource. This highly favourable location highlights the district-scale potential of Midnight Sun's land package.

The Dumbwa copper deposit underlays a robust 20-kilometre copper-in-soil anomaly, and ongoing drilling has demonstrated strong geological similarities to the nearby Lumwana mine, underscoring the potential scale of this newly identified copper system.

Led by an experienced geological team with a proven track record of major discoveries in the Zambia–Congo Copperbelt and globally, Midnight Sun's goal is to delineate Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Adrian O'Brien

VP Business Development and Communications

Tel: +1 604 809 6890

Em:...

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This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be“forward-looking statements.” Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, interpretations, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as“anticipates”,“expects”,“plans”,“scheduled”,“believed” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate and anticipated assay results based on visual inspections.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the timing and ability of the Company to obtain and the timing of the approval of relevant regulatory bodies, if at all; risks relating to property interests; risks related to access to the project; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the fact that any particular phase of exploration may be unsuccessful; the availability of contractors; geo-political risks; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; political risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



