AVES invests more than USD 9.6 million in an electric vehicle plant and R&D Center.

The AVES R&D Center will house a skilled engineering team dedicated to smart electric vehicle innovation.

From the outset, in-house engineering has been a core part of AVES's production plans.

HANOI, VIETNAM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVES Technology & Green Energy JSC (AVES) today announced plans to invest more than USD 9.6 million (VND 250 billion) in an electric vehicle manufacturing plant and Research and Development (R&D) Center complex in Hung Yen, with a total usable area of up to 30,000 square meters.The complex is expected to begin operations in Q2 2027, with a designed capacity of 300,000 vehicles per year.Founded on Sept. 9, 2026, and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, AVES is a Vietnamese technology startup focused on technology and smart mobility, built on three pillars: smart electric vehicles, renewable energy and smart home IoT devices.AVES was founded to bring technology into practical products for everyday life. The company aims to create products that are not only convenient and modern, but also help drive more sustainable mobility for communities. For AVES, the value of technology lies not only in the products it creates, but also in the positive impact it brings to people and society.To realize this vision, AVES is steadily building its team and operational capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, quality management and supply chain.The investment of more than USD 9.6 million in Hung Yen is one of the company's key moves in its initial phase of operations, laying the manufacturing and technology research foundation for its plan to develop Vietnamese-branded electric vehicles.A plant with a capacity of 300,000 vehicles per yearAVES is developing the Hung Yen complex on existing factory infrastructure, comprising production lines, a product research and development area, engineering offices and supporting facilities.The plant will produce electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and electric three-wheelers – the core product groups in AVES's smart mobility strategy. The manufacturing system will be equipped with modern machinery, equipment and quality control processes to meet requirements for technical performance, safety and product reliability.Under the plan, the plant will begin operations in Q2 2027, supporting the production and commercialization of AVES's first electric vehicle lines in 2027. Alongside completing the facilities, the company is preparing its supply chain, developing its partner network and recruiting technical staff for the operational phase.An R&D Center located next to the production lineIn addition to manufacturing, AVES is investing in an R&D Center in Hung Yen, which is expected to bring together more than 50 engineers and specialists in mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics, software and control technology.The Center will focus on researching, designing and developing smart electric vehicles, covering vehicle structure, electric powertrains, controllers, software and connected features. AVES sees these as areas requiring long-term investment to strengthen its independence in research, design and product development.The Center will be equipped with laboratories, precision mechanical measurement and testing equipment, electrical and electronic testing equipment, and dedicated testing areas. Research and testing will focus on operating performance, durability, safety and the ability to meet real-world usage conditions.Locating the R&D Center next to the plant allows research, design and production engineering teams to work together directly throughout product development. Test results can be fed straight back into design adjustments, manufacturing process refinements and quality control before products reach the market. This model is expected to help AVES shorten product development time and progressively refine technical solutions suited to the needs of users in Vietnam and international markets.A long-term investment in a Vietnamese electric vehicle brandSpeaking about the investment plan, Nguyen Van Thanh, Founder and CEO of AVES, said:“From the moment we founded AVES, we were determined that research, development and manufacturing must be invested in side by side. To create good products that can compete over the long term, a company cannot focus only on the commercial side; it must take ownership of product development and deeply understand its technology and manufacturing processes. This planned total investment of more than USD 9.6 million is an important step in AVES's long-term plan. We want to build a Vietnamese electric vehicle brand with quality products, its own technology, and the strength to compete in both domestic and international markets.”Targeting a first product launch in summer 2027AVES has identified smart mobility as its core focus in the initial phase, combining mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics, software, AI, IoT and data in its research and product development. The company plans to extend its technology applications into green energy and smart home devices. Notably, AVES's first product lineup, featuring electric motorcycles, is expected to launch in summer 2027.With its investment in the Hung Yen plant and R&D Center, AVES is putting in place the manufacturing, technology and talent foundations for the commercialization of its products from 2027.About AVESAVES Technology & Green Energy JSC was founded on Sept. 9, 2026, and is headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam. The company operates in three main areas: Smart Mobility, Green Energy and Smart Home IoT. AVES focuses on researching, developing and commercializing smart electric vehicles, smart home devices and energy solutions, serving the Vietnamese market and progressively expanding internationally.Website:

Danny Nguyen

Global Communications Company

+84 918 846 228

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AVES, a Vietnamese Technology Startup, Aims to Launch Its First Electric Vehicles in 2027 News Provided By Global Communications Company November 18, 2026, 11:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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