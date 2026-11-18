As Across AI's launch partner, Impetus will help banks and insurers translate institutional knowledge into risk-calibrated AI agents, embedded within their existing enterprise systems

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impetus Technologies, a global software-led Data and AI services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Across AI, maker of an AI reasoning system for business process execution. As Across AI's launch partner, Impetus will lead implementation, go-to-market and domain delivery, beginning with banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), taking agentic AI past the point where most bank pilots stall: live records, real decision rights, and an examiner in the room.Financial institutions are investing in increasingly capable AI models, but their effectiveness depends on the quality of the data and context they receive. A bank's policies, exceptions, risk appetite and the judgment of senior analysts are spread across documents, systems and people, constantly evolving with regulations, clients and markets. In a regulated industry, accuracy must go hand in hand with accountability. Institutions must be able to reconstruct any decision an agent made, set how much autonomy each process allows, and keep the consequential calls with a named person.Impetus has already done this inside Fortune 500 operations: an invoice reconciliation agent that cut review time at a leading global financial services firm from about four days to under one; a payment-document platform that cut processing time and cost by about 95% for a leading US payments company; and a first-notice-of-loss voice agent that audit-logs every call for a leading claims software provider.Across AI brings a reasoning system built for this scrutiny. It captures how an institution works, from its policy documents and the experts who run the process, and turns that into logic its agents execute on live enterprise data, routing exceptions to people. Every decision links back to the rule it followed and the data it saw, no change goes live without human approval, and the system learns from every corrected exception. Results include:●99.8% correct decisions (one error in roughly 700 test cases) in a three-week proof of concept on a high-volume finance operations process●Cost per case cut roughly 20x on that same process.●Accuracy above 97% in evaluations across prior complex workflowsImpetus makes Across AI operational inside each client's enterprise, connecting agents to core systems, scoping the right processes with BFSI domain experts, and taking each deployment through security, model-risk and compliance review into production, alongside existing models and governance programs rather than in place of them. Initial use cases include KYC onboarding, AML alert triage, SAR drafting and claims fraud referral, with other regulated industries to follow.Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, Impetus Technologies, said, "What makes AI work in a bank or an insurer is the knowledge of how that institution actually runs, and that knowledge keeps changing. Across AI captures that context from policies, systems and experts and turns it into decisions agents can explain. Impetus brings the engineering and domain depth to put those agents to work on the judgment-heavy processes that generic agents still cannot run reliably."Nilou Salehi, Co-Founder and CEO, Across AI, said, "Getting an agent to act was never the hard part. The hard part is an agent that understands how your institution works, knows the limits of its own judgment, and leaves a trail you can stand behind a year later. That is what we built Across to do, and Impetus is the partner who can take it into production."About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies is a global software-led Data and AI services company that helps enterprises make AI actually work. Built on a rich engineering heritage, deep industry expertise, and a robust technology partner ecosystem, Impetus enables organizations to modernize data foundations, engineer enterprise context, orchestrate trusted agentic AI systems, and govern them at scale to deliver measurable business outcomes. Impetus partners with leading organizations across financial services, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, and other industries, worldwide. Learn more:About Across AIAcross AI is on a mission to encode the world's business processes into self-learning agent operations. Its platform turns complex enterprise processes into production-ready AI agents that operate within each organization's existing rules, systems and permissions, and get smarter every night. Born out of UC Berkeley research and already deployed inside Fortune 500 enterprises, Across is building the foundational layer on which enterprise work runs. Learn more:

Chandni Bose

Impetus Technologies

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Impetus and Across AI Partner to Accelerate Auditable AI Operations in Financial Services News Provided By VMPL November 18, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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