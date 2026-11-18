MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 18 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began a 72-hour visit to the tribal villages of Dahod district on Wednesday, starting with an interaction with villagers in Garbada and having lunch with a tribal family at their home in Sarabali village.

The three-day visit is aimed at strengthening direct engagement with tribal communities, with the Chief Minister scheduled to visit village households, share meals with families, stay overnight in villages and participate in traditional 'khatla baithaks' (community meetings).

Chief Minister Patel began his visit by paying floral tributes to the statue of tribal freedom fighter and leader Birsa Munda in Garbada.

A large number of villagers gathered to welcome him, with traditional tribal dance performances marking his arrival.

The Chief Minister interacted with women, young people and elderly residents, enquiring about their well-being.

He also spent time with children gathered at the venue.

Tribal artists welcomed Chief Minister Patel with traditional attire, including a koti (jacket) and bhoriya (traditional headgear), along with a bow and arrow.

When members of the traditional dance troupe expressed their wish to take photographs with him, Chief Minister Patel readily joined them.

He also interacted with the performers and posed for photographs with them.

From Garbada, the Chief Minister proceeded towards Gangardi village.

On the way, CM Patel visited the residence of Mukeshbhai Bariya, where he had tea and interacted with the family members.

Later, in Sarabali village, the Chief Minister had lunch at the home of a tribal family, sitting on the floor and sharing the meal with its members.

During the interaction, he spoke to elderly family members and women to understand their circumstances and enquired about the children's education and the family's livelihood.

The visit is part of the state government's outreach to tribal communities in Dahod district.

Over the 72 hours, CM Patel is expected to spend time in different tribal villages, interact with residents in informal settings and gain an understanding of their living conditions and concerns.

The traditional khatla baithaks, household visits and overnight stays are among the planned activities, allowing the Chief Minister to engage with villagers outside formal government programmes.