MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A high-voltage political controversy erupted in Maharashtra on Wednesday surrounding Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's recently launched memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' as an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader tore a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray during a press conference, inadvertently.

The controversial incident took place during a Shiv Sena press conference to protest alleged remarks against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the book.

The demonstration by Shiv Sena took an embarrassing turn when party spokesperson Shaina NC inadvertently tore a photograph of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, live on camera.

Sonia Gandhi's book, which was launched on Monday in the presence of several Chief Ministers, has been a major talking point in national politics.

On Wednesday, six spokespersons of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-including Sanjay Nirupam, Shaina NC, Sheetal Mhatre, Sanjana Ghadi, Anand Dubey, and Sushiben Shah-held a joint press conference in Mumbai to demand a ban on the book.

The spokespersons alleged that Gandhi's memoir insults Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Marathi litterateurs, and Marathi pride, claiming the text distorts history by portraying Savarkar as repeatedly seeking clemency from the British.

During the press briefing, the Shinde faction targeted rival Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his silence on the issue.

The spokespersons displayed two photographs to the media, a recent picture of Uddhav Thackeray smiling while accepting a copy of Sonia Gandhi's book and a 2004 archival photograph showing Balasaheb Thackeray hitting an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with footwear for insulting Savarkar.

Questioning whether Uddhav Thackeray-who has previously advocated for a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar-would adopt his father's aggressive stance or stay silent, the six spokespersons began tearing up copies of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' and photographs brought for the demonstration.

In the heat of the moment, Shaina NC picked up the archival photograph featuring Balasaheb Thackeray alongside Mani Shankar Aiyar and tore it without looking. Fellow spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam immediately noticed the error and alerted her, prompting Shaina NC to quickly put the torn pieces down.

However, the incident was captured live on television cameras and quickly went viral, sparking fierce backlash from the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Addressing the backlash immediately afterward, Shaina NC maintained that the incident was an unintentional mistake made during a passionate protest. "We welcome anyone writing a book, but we will not tolerate any attempt to erase or distort history. Savarkar made immense sacrifices, and we will not tolerate his insult," she stated.

Clarifying the photo incident, she added, "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray is our deity, and we are carrying forward his ideology. We protested because derogatory statements were made against Savarkar. As for Mani Shankar Aiyar, we will tear his photo not once, but a thousand times."

The Maharashtra Congress launched a scathing counter-attack against the Shinde faction over both, the tearing of the book and the tearing of Balasaheb Thackeray's photo. Condemning the act as "mental bankruptcy," the state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Shinde faction of perverting Maharashtra's political culture.

"Spitting at the Sun only results in the spit falling back on oneself. No matter how hard anyone tries to erase history, it cannot be erased. Tearing this book is like trying to put a curtain over the Sun," Sapkal said, adding that the book is setting sales records.

Sapkal challenged the leaders to read the English book first before debating it, and dared them to tear up Government Resolutions (GRs) issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that allegedly went against the Shinde Sena.

Criticising the deployment of women spokespersons to tear the book, Sapkal highlighted Sonia Gandhi's personal sacrifices: "A woman comes to India as a daughter-in-law at the age of 21. Her mother-in-law breathes her last in her lap; her husband's body is blown to pieces in 1991. She lived as Rajiv Gandhi's widow for decades, raised her children with values, and even declined the post of Prime Minister. Such behaviour against a woman with a legacy of sacrifice is utterly indecent."

Dismissing any retaliatory theatrics, Sapkal remarked, "Just because they killed a cow doesn't mean we will kill a calf." This is a Marathi idiom implying that the Congress won't stoop to their level. He vowed instead to expose the Maharashtra government's alleged corruption.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned Shaina NC's credentials to speak on history and Savarkar. "Who is Shaina NC? What does she know about Savarkar, and since when did she become a historian? Even Savarkar's grandson accepted what has been upheld by the courts," Sawant said and added that the Shinde faction has no real ideology beyond money and power.

"Shinde's Shiv Sena is not Balasaheb Thackeray's. Shinde's Shiv Sena is Modi's Shiv Sena. Saina NC, a leader of the Shiv Sena faction, tore up a photo of Balasaheb Thackeray. This is the toxic mindset of these people. The same person was seen tearing up Balasaheb's photo. This condemnable act is intolerable for all of Maharashtra," said state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Further, Uddhav Thackeray's press advisor Harshal Pradhan slammed the Shinde faction spokesperson for tearing Balasaheb Thackeray's photo. He warned that such attempts to insult Balasaheb Thackeray would not be tolerated.

He demanded that Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who repeatedly claims to function based on the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, should take strict action against the concerned party spokesperson for tearing Balasaheb Thackeray's photo.

He termed the tearing of some pages of Sonia Gandhi's book as childish. He said that the Shinde faction spokespersons should have first read the book and then held the protest. He took a swipe at them saying that they may not have read the book as it has been written in English.