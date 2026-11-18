MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) China has expanded withdrawal options under its housing provident fund system and authorised fund managers to buy policy-orientated financial bonds, to strengthen the connection between household savings, housing policy and state-directed finance, a new report has said.

"Workers and employers contribute money to individual accounts, but government-run centres administer the savings, decide when contributors can withdraw them, and choose how to invest pooled funds," the report from Mekong News said.

As the new rules permit housing provident fund management centres to purchase policy-oriented financial bonds policy lenders whose bonds may now be purchased include the China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China, institutions that finance state priorities such as infrastructure, trade and rural development. Previously, investments were largely restricted to government bonds.

The rule change will lead to workers' and employers' contributions being used to support policy-bank funding rather than being used exclusively for housing loans or held in deposits.

Management oversight is maintained as fund centres must retain sufficient liquidity to meet withdrawals and housing-loan obligations. The government has not publicly specified the extent of funds that can be ultimately directed towards these bonds.

The revised rules, signed by Premier Li Qiang on August 10 and effective from September 20, 2026, apply to a housing provident fund system that held nearly $1.6 trillion in assets at the end of 2024.

The new rules allow contributors to withdraw funds for a wider range of housing-related expenses, including home renovations and property management fees. They also remove an earlier requirement linking rental withdrawals to a prescribed portion of household income, broadening access to savings for rent payments.

"Contributors remain subject to prescribed eligibility conditions, while the money continues to be administered through government-supervised institutions. The distinction matters because workers cannot freely withdraw or redirect the full balances held in their names. Their access depends on the purposes permitted under national regulations and local policies," the report noted.

-IANS

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