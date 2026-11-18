MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan State Election Commission has revised the Panchayat election schedule in four districts, postponing the counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar from November 20 to December 17.

Counting will begin at 8:00 AM. The Commission has also announced the schedule for elections to the posts of Zila Pramukh, Up-Zila Pramukh, Pradhan and Up-Pradhan in these districts.

The elections will be held between December 22 and December 25, completing the process of constituting the rural local bodies.

The State Election Commission has issued necessary directions to the respective District Election Officers to ensure that the revised schedule is implemented.

According to the revised schedule, elections for key leadership positions in the Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis will take place over four consecutive days.

On December 22, the election of Zila Pramukh will be held; on December 23, the election of Up-Zila Pramukh will be held; on December 24, the election of Pradhan will be organised; and on December 25, the election of Up-Pradhan will be held. The revised dates apply to Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar districts.

The Commission has also specified the timetable for the election of these office-bearers. The meetings for the respective elections will begin at 10:00 AM on the scheduled dates.

The State Election Commission has directed the District Election Officers of Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar to make the necessary arrangements in accordance with the revised programme.

With vote counting scheduled for December 17 and elections for the Zila Pramukh, Up-Zila Pramukh, Pradhan and Up-Pradhan scheduled from December 22 to 25, the entire electoral process in these four districts will conclude by December 25.

The revised schedule sets the stage for the final phase of Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj elections, with political attention now shifting towards the contest for leadership positions in the Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.