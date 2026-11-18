MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" India at global platforms despite institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank acknowledging the nation's economic progress.

This comes after LoP Gandhi criticised the state of India's economy while speaking at Columbia University in the United States, describing the country as sitting on an "economic disaster".

He also alleged that India was facing "massive" unemployment and serious problems in its education system.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Punjab's Jalandhar, Nabin said: ''Rahul Gandhi Ji is calling India's economy a 'disaster.' He questioned all the constitutional institutions of the country."

"Today, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji, all the financial institutions of the world, be it the World Bank, the IMF, or other institutions, acknowledge India's growth at the global level, stating that despite this global instability, India is the fastest-growing country. Today, we are moving forward with a growth rate of 7.1 per cent, and we are progressing in accordance with international standards. Yet, he sees a 'disaster' economy," the BJP President added.

Moreover, Nabin remarked, "I believe that somewhere, there is a disaster going on inside his (Rahul Gandhi's) own mind. His family is unable to grow, his party is unable to grow, he himself is unable to grow, so he considers that a disaster."

Reiterating that several renowned institutions have acknowledged India's economic progress, the BJP Chief said: "The country's per capita income has also increased but he (Rahul Gandhi) cannot see this development. We are now exporting (technology) worth more than 38,000 crore in the defence sector, yet he can't see this growth and instead questions it on international platform."

Referring to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as the Leader of Opposition, Nabin said: "When Atal ji went to attend programmes on global platforms, he spoke about India's goodwill."

"However, now it is the country's misfortune that we have got an LoP (Rahul Gandhi) who insults India at international platforms, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi works to uphold the nation's flag and sovereignty at the global level," he remarked.

Adding to his criticism of the LoP, the BJP Chief said: "Rahul Gandhi, your intention of spreading anarchy in India by coming across as a foreign toolkit, will never be fulfilled. You want to bring Europe's message to India, but ours is the nation which guides the world."

Nabin added that the LoP "failed to create an atmosphere of anarchy" in India and accused the latter of now attempting to do the same abroad.

"But the world too will now witness your (Rahul Gandhi's) failure," the BJP leader said.