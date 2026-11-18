MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 18 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday told police officers joining the force to remember that they are not just wearing the uniform, but also carrying the valour and sacrifice of those bravehearts who walked on this difficult path before them.

L-G took a salute at the passing-out parade of 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 36 Sub-Inspectors and 13 Assistant Directors of Forest Protection Force at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur.

He told the officers in his address,“Remember, you are not just wearing a uniform. You carry the valour and sacrifice of those bravehearts who walked this path before you. Wear this uniform with utmost respect and responsibility”.

He congratulated the bravehearts who completed their training and their families, and asked them to uphold the glorious tradition of Jammu and Kashmir Police and make J&K terror-free.

“You have chosen that difficult path where even at midnight you can be called for your duty. Where you can be put on duty even during festivals. And where sometimes you may have to carry on your shoulders the burden of the most difficult moments of life,” LG Sinha said, adding that the personality of those who choose Khaki is completely different.

“Remember, you are not just wearing a uniform. You carry the valour and sacrifice of those bravehearts who walked this path before you. Wear this uniform with utmost respect and responsibility,” he said.

Recalling his message on Police Commemoration Day in October, the LG said the identity of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been established in India as a force which has fought terrorism with firmness and destroyed the dreams of those who wanted to turn this land into a land of terrorism.

“Today, you are getting that same glorious tradition and heritage. And therefore your duty is not just to maintain this heritage, but to take it further and enhance it,” he said.

Alluding to Pakistan, the L-G said the biggest enemy of development is the neighbouring terrorist country, which for decades not only took lives through terrorism but also created fear to stop peace and progress.

He said such an atmosphere was created that for half the year, shops remained closed; schools, colleges, and universities remained closed; and businesses remained closed in Jammu Kashmir. Terrorism and separatism business was going on.

“The few terrorists who are left, who are hiding in mountains, who are hiding in forests, I have full confidence that Jammu Kashmir Police and our forces will finish these terrorists and make Jammu Kashmir free from terrorism.

“We will have to prove ourselves even stronger. In every area, work is going on. Always remember this one thing: the law. Where there is no law, there is no development,” he said.

He said that in six years, development has picked up pace in Jammu Kashmir and that J&K Police has made a very big contribution.

Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, said local terrorist recruitment in J&K has fallen to nearly zero. He cited arrests under UAPA and attachment of properties linked to terrorists as major steps in dismantling the terror ecosystem.

The DGP also paid tribute to 1,623 police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.