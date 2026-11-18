Maruti 800 wins FIVA Award: The Maruti 800 car started a car revolution in India back in the day. Today, it has bagged a global award. It holds the pride of being the first Indian car to receive this recognition.

The Maruti 800 changed the history of the Indian auto sector in the 1980s. It kicked off a car revolution. Now, it has earned another rare recognition on the global stage.

Yes, there was a time when a common man thought of buying a car, the Maruti 800 came to mind first. Every Indian dreamed of buying a car like that. The Maruti 800 started such a car revolution. Today, it has received the World Automobile Heritage Award from the 'Federation Internationale des Vehicules Anciens' (FIVA).

This is the first and only Indian car to get this honour. The Federation Internationale des Vehicules Anciens (FIVA) gives this award. Cars that made a lasting impact on people's travel and transport systems get this award.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the Maruti 800 is not just a car. It gave personal transport facility to the common people. Until then, Indians relied on public transport. But after the Maruti 800 arrived, the way people travelled daily changed in the country. No other car made personal transport this easy for Indians. So, the Maruti 800 got this award. Today, its value has increased because of the impact it created.

In the 80s, owning a car was a big dream for many middle-class families. They dreamed of a new house and a car parked in front of it. Back then, we saw all that in movies. But at the same time, the Maruti 800 car entered the Indian market. Everything that happened after that was a car revolution. After the Maruti car came, the dream of parking it in front of many houses came true. It wasn't very expensive either. Back then, it was the common man's car. So, the Maruti 800 has a special place in the history of Indian cars.

Twenty-one cars with historical and cultural importance from all over the world competed for this prestigious award. In this list, cars and other vehicles from many countries, including the USA, Brazil, Germany, France, Austria, and Slovenia, were in the race. But the Maruti 800 beat them all to get this honour. This makes us proud as Indians.

The Maruti 800 holds the pride of being the first and only car in India to receive the FIVA award. This award is an international recognition for its significant impact on the country's personal transport sector.

If your ancestors had a Maruti 800 car back in the day, their prestige in society would have been even higher. Even now, many elders get nostalgic whenever they see a Maruti 800 car. Memories of travel from those days flood back. This car, seen on Indian roads in previous generations, has now got a special recognition globally.