Bengaluru's newly launched Namma Metro Pink Line has received an encouraging response from commuters, with passenger numbers increasing across interconnected Metro routes and a slight reduction in traffic congestion reported on Bannerghatta Road. On its first Monday of operation, several residents from the Bannerghatta Road stretch reportedly opted for Metro travel instead of using their private vehicles. This resulted in increased passenger movement at key interchange stations, including Jayadeva and R.V. Road, while also boosting footfall on the Yellow, Green and Purple Lines.

The development highlights how the expansion of Bengaluru's Metro network is providing commuters with an alternative to road travel, particularly in areas that regularly experience heavy traffic.

Pink Line Sees Increased Passenger Footfall On First Monday

The Namma Metro Pink Line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday, witnessed a positive response on its first working day. Several commuters from the Bannerghatta Road area chose to use the newly opened Metro corridor for their daily journeys.

The shift towards Metro travel was reflected in increased passenger movement at interconnected stations. Commuters travelling from the southern parts of Bengaluru could access other Metro routes through the Pink Line, making public transport a more convenient option for reaching different parts of the city.

The increased use of Metro services also coincided with a slight reduction in vehicular congestion along Bannerghatta Road, as some residents reportedly left their private vehicles behind.

Crowds At Jayadeva And R.V. Road Metro Stations

A considerable number of passengers were seen at Jayadeva Metro station, which connects the Pink Line with the Yellow Line. Similarly, R.V. Road Metro station, an interchange between the Yellow and Green Lines, witnessed increased passenger movement.

Several commuters expressed satisfaction with the improved connectivity, saying that the Pink Line had made Metro travel a more convenient alternative to using private vehicles.

With the new corridor operational, passengers from Kalena Agrahara and other areas along Bannerghatta Road can travel towards Jayadeva station and switch to the Yellow Line. They can then reach R.V. Road station to connect to the Green Line.

Pink Line Improves Connectivity Across Bengaluru

The launch of the Pink Line has strengthened connectivity between several parts of Bengaluru through its interchange facilities with other Metro corridors.

Passengers travelling from the southern end of the Pink Line can access the Yellow Line at Jayadeva station and the Green Line at R.V. Road. They can also switch to the Purple Line at Kempegowda Metro Station to travel towards destinations such as Whitefield and Challaghatta.

The wider Metro network also provides connectivity to destinations including Madavara, Silk Institute and Bommasandra. These interchange facilities allow commuters to travel across different parts of Bengaluru without depending entirely on private vehicles or road-based transport.

33,000 Passengers Travel On Pink Line On Saturday

The Pink Line recorded approximately 33,000 passenger journeys on Saturday alone, indicating an encouraging response soon after its launch. A significant number of commuters also used Jayadeva station to interchange with the Yellow Line.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expected the Pink Line to attract around one lakh passengers on Monday, its first weekday of operation. The initial passenger response is expected to provide an indication of demand for the new corridor.

Metro services operated at intervals of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, according to the operational schedule provided.

Bannerghatta Road Commuters Shift Towards Metro Travel

The launch of the Pink Line has provided residents along Bannerghatta Road with another public transport option for their daily commute. With improved interchange facilities and access to multiple Metro corridors, commuters can now reach several parts of Bengaluru through the expanded network.

The increased passenger movement at Jayadeva and R.V. Road stations, along with the reported reduction in traffic congestion on Bannerghatta Road, reflects the initial response to the new Metro service.

While the long-term impact on road congestion remains to be seen, the Pink Line's launch has given Bengaluru commuters an additional alternative to private vehicles and is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity across the city.