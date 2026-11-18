MENAFN - Straits Research) NGS Sample Preparation Market Size And Growth Analysis

The global NGS sample preparation market size was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.08 billion in 2026 to USD 8.52 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the NGS sample preparation market with a share of 41.5% in 2025.

The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) describes next-generation sequencing (NGS) as a technology that enables rapid sequencing of large amounts of DNA. Based on this sequencing workflow, NGS sample preparation refers to the laboratory process of extracting and purifying DNA or RNA, fragmenting the genetic material, and attaching specific adapters to create sequencing-ready libraries. These prepared libraries are then used by sequencing instruments to generate genetic data for applications such as disease diagnosis, cancer research, genetic testing, and drug discovery.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 2.71 Billion2026 Market Size USD 3.08 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 8.52 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 13.58%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 41.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 15.64%Segment Insights By Product Fastest-Growing Segment NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents, and Consumables CAGRBy Workflow Leading Segment Library Preparation Market Share in 2025By Technology Fastest-Growing Segment Nanopore Sequencing CAGRBy Application Leading Segment Disease Diagnostics Market Share in 2025By End User Fastest-Growing Segment Hospitals & Clinics CAGR

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Product Insights

Based on the type of product,the market is split into two groups: workstations and reagents and consumables. Based on the workflow, the reagents and consumables sector can be split into the library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control sub-sectors.

This market has grown because of several things, such as the cost of sequencing going down, the availability of advanced and affordable NGS platforms, an increase in the use of NGS in many fields, such as drug and biomarker discovery, diagnostics, agro-genomics, and animal research, an increase in the amount of research that involves sequencing, and the availability of research grants, which are driving the adoption of NGS. All of these things have helped to make this market grow.

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Application Insights

This industry is divided into different submarkets based on how they are used, such as in diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural and animal research, and other fields. The diagnostics segment is expected to make up the biggest part of the market. This is because more people are being diagnosed with cancer around the world, insurance companies in the US are willing to pay for NGS-based tests, and key market players are putting more effort into making NGS-based products and services for cancer and NIPT.

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Regional Analysis

North America is the most important area for making money in the NGS sample preparation market around the world. The large share of this regional segment is mostly due to government and private organisations' efforts to develop and use next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, the widespread use of NGS diagnostics in the region, the growing number of NGS-based research and clinical applications in the region, more research on cancer, more people becoming aware of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers.

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By Product 2 NGS Sample Preparation Instruments NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents, and Consumables By Workflow 5 Library Preparation DNA RNA Target Enrichment Quality Control By Technology 5 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing Others By Application 4 Disease Diagnostics Drug Discovery Agricultural and Animal Research Other Applications By End-User 4 Academic Institutes and Research Centers Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. · QIAGEN · Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. · Merck KGaA · Promega Corporation Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The ngs sample preparation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA. North America dominated the market with a share of 41.5% in 2025. The ngs sample preparation market size is valued at USD 3.08 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.52 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in NGS Sample Preparation Market Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. QIAGEN Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Merck KGaA Promega Corporation Agilent Technologies Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Tecan Trading AG. New England BiolabsKey Industry Developments