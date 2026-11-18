MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday called for greater collaboration among the country's Sports Universities, envisioning them as centres for athlete development, coaching, research and sports-related professional education to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem.v

Chairing a meeting with representatives of 13 Sports Universities in New Delhi, Mandaviya stressed the need to move beyond isolated efforts and promote the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise to strengthen the country's capabilities across the sports sector.

“Our vision is to make Sports Universities the hub of the entire sports ecosystem, where athletes, coaches, training, research, competitions, and world-class infrastructure are all developed together,” Mandaviya said.

The Minister urged each university to identify and build expertise in specific disciplines, including particular sports, coaching, sports science and research, so that their strengths could collectively benefit the country.“Every university needs to develop its own specific expertise – whether in a particular sport, coaching, sports science, or research. This will benefit the entire nation,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasised that specialisation should go hand in hand with collaboration, with universities encouraged to share their capabilities through coach exchanges, knowledge-sharing initiatives and the pooling of resources.

“We will no longer work in silos. By integrating our efforts, resources, and expertise, we will build a strong, collaborative national sports ecosystem,” Mandaviya said.

The Minister also underlined the need to expand the role of Sports Universities beyond athlete training and competitive performance. He called on institutions to develop skilled professionals in emerging areas such as sports science, sports law and sports tourism, while strengthening the country's institutional capacity in these fields.

“Universities must focus on developing specialised expertise in emerging sectors such as Sports Science, Sports Law, and Sports Tourism, to develop skilled professionals and strong institutional capabilities in these fields across India,” he said.

He further stressed that universities should contribute to sports management and administration, helping build a broader professional base to support the sector's growth.“Sports Universities must not limit themselves to just athletes, but also develop sports professionals who can contribute to sports management, administration, and the overall sports ecosystem,” he added.

Mandaviya said the broader ambition was to position Indian Sports Universities among leading institutions globally, with stronger academic, research, and training capabilities.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and vice-chancellors and representatives of the 13 universities attended the meeting.