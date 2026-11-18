MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajasthan and Punjab registered emphatic victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 on Wednesday, while Vidarbha and Maharashtra also came through closely fought contests to complete a quartet of wins across the day's matches.

Abhijeet Tomar led Rajasthan's successful chase against Chandigarh with a blistering 80 off 42 balls as they chased down 194 with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tomar struck six fours and five sixes, setting up the chase after Chandigarh posted 193/7 in their 20 overs.

Manan Vohra's 59 off 46 balls and Shivam Bhambri's 47 off 25 had provided the foundation for Chandigarh's competitive total. Arjun Azad also contributed a brisk 38 off 17 balls. Manav Suthar claimed two wickets for Rajasthan, while Himanshu Rana picked up two in the closing stages.

Tomar's innings kept Rajasthan ahead of the required rate before Kartik Sharma's unbeaten 38 off just 17 balls and Kunal Singh Rathore's 12 not out ensured a comfortable finish.

Punjab produced an even quicker run chase against Railways at Holkar Stadium in Indore, reaching 171/2 in just 13.5 overs after bowling their opponents out for 168 in 19 overs. Krish Bhagat was the standout performer, taking four wickets for 44 runs to earn Player of the Match honours.

Railways had contributions from Jayant Lakhan (30), Ravi Singh (44 off 17) and Mohit Raut (23 off 12), but could not sustain their scoring after losing wickets at regular intervals. Umesh Yadav took two wickets for Punjab, while Kartik Chadha and Harpreet Brar chipped in with one apiece.

Punjab's chase was driven by Uday Saharan, who smashed 73 off 32 balls, and Anmolpreet Singh, who made 71 off 38. Their aggressive batting took the game away from Railways before Salil Arora struck the winning boundary.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Vidarbha edged Hyderabad by three wickets, chasing 196 with four balls remaining. Atharva Taide anchored the pursuit with 82 off 45 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. Yash Kadam added 27 off 20 and also made an impact with the ball, returning figures of 2/21 to earn Player of the Match.

Hyderabad had posted 195/8, with Tanmay Agarwal top-scoring with 49 off 24 balls. Kodimela Himateja contributed 41 off 33, while Rahul Buddhi made 27 off 18. Saurabh Dubey also claimed two wickets for Vidarbha.

Maharashtra completed the day's other victory, overcoming Himachal Pradesh by two wickets at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Chasing 146 after restricting Himachal to 145/5, Maharashtra reached 148/8 in 20 overs in a tense finish.

Ekant Sen's 73 off 55 balls was the principal contribution in Himachal's innings, while Vicky Ostwal and Vivek Shelar took two wickets each for Maharashtra.

The chase was built around Rushikesh Sonawane's 42 and Sahil Parakh's 35. Maharashtra came under pressure after Rohit Kumar's double strike in the 19th over, but Ostwal held his nerve, remaining unbeaten on 25 off 18 balls and striking three fours in the final over to seal the win. Rohit finished with 4/22, while Ostwal was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.