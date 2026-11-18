Waymo Faces Safety Scrutiny as Driverless Freeway Rides Halt
(MENAFN) Waymo has halted driverless taxi services on freeways across all its US operating markets following safety concerns raised by California regulators over multiple incidents involving its autonomous vehicles, ABC News reported Tuesday.
The suspension was confirmed by Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company. In a statement to the US broadcaster, the company said it was evaluating the performance of its self-driving technology on highways.
The move follows an order issued by California's Department of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 11, requiring Waymo to suspend freeway operations in the state. Regulators cited three incidents in which autonomous vehicles entered an active construction zone near San Francisco.
Another incident involved a driverless Waymo vehicle attempting to pass police cars that had temporarily blocked traffic on a freeway.
California authorities warned that the repeated occurrences represented an immediate danger to public safety, adding that the restrictions would stay in place until the company proved it had resolved the underlying issues.
Waymo maintained that the recent construction-zone incidents did not result in any collisions or injuries.
Despite the freeway suspension, the company said its robotaxi services would continue on urban roads. The service enables passengers to request driverless rides through a mobile application.
Waymo currently operates autonomous taxi services in several US cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. However, the company has yet to provide a timeline for restoring its freeway operations.
The suspension was confirmed by Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company. In a statement to the US broadcaster, the company said it was evaluating the performance of its self-driving technology on highways.
The move follows an order issued by California's Department of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 11, requiring Waymo to suspend freeway operations in the state. Regulators cited three incidents in which autonomous vehicles entered an active construction zone near San Francisco.
Another incident involved a driverless Waymo vehicle attempting to pass police cars that had temporarily blocked traffic on a freeway.
California authorities warned that the repeated occurrences represented an immediate danger to public safety, adding that the restrictions would stay in place until the company proved it had resolved the underlying issues.
Waymo maintained that the recent construction-zone incidents did not result in any collisions or injuries.
Despite the freeway suspension, the company said its robotaxi services would continue on urban roads. The service enables passengers to request driverless rides through a mobile application.
Waymo currently operates autonomous taxi services in several US cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. However, the company has yet to provide a timeline for restoring its freeway operations.
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