MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product is projected to exceed 2.7 trillion soms ($30.8 billion) in 2027, while resources of the consolidated budget are expected to reach 1.05 trillion soms ($12 billion), Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, he made the remarks during a plenary session of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament), where lawmakers are considering the 2025 republican budget execution report, amendments to the 2026 budget and the draft republican budget for 2027 and the 2028–2029 planning period.

Kasymaliev recalled that President Sadyr Japarov approved the National Development Program through 2030 in June 2025. Its key objectives include maintaining average annual economic growth above 8%, raising investment in fixed capital to 20% of GDP and placing Kyrgyzstan among the world's 30 leading countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Kasymaliev, resources of the consolidated budget will be directed towards social spending and major infrastructure projects supporting long-term economic growth.

The draft budget allocates 134.2 billion soms ($1.5 billion) to education, 76.4 billion soms ($873.6 million) to healthcare and 47.3 billion soms ($540.8 million) to social protection.

From 2027, one-time "Bala Bereke" benefits will be introduced for mothers with many children living in high-altitude and remote areas. A number of other social benefits will also be increased from January 1, 2027, in accordance with a presidential decree.

"The main goal of the 2027 budget is to ensure economic growth, improve people's quality of life and meet social commitments," Kasymaliev said.

He added that the government was developing a comprehensive action plan to achieve these objectives, with efforts also focused on reducing the impact of inflation on purchasing power, strengthening food security, reducing import dependence and addressing infrastructure challenges.