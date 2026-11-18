MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Israel discussed the current state and prospects of cultural cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture reported.

The issue was discussed at a meeting on November 17 between Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

Karimli welcomed the ambassador and noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are based on mutual respect, trust and strategic partnership. He also said that cultural ties between the two countries are expanding year by year.

According to the minister, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Israel and the countries' mutual participation in various art projects contribute significantly to the development of cultural cooperation.

Krausz thanked Karimli for the warm reception and expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations across various fields.

The sides also exchanged views on expanding cultural ties in different areas and implementing joint projects.