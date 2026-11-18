MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Japanese partners have discussed plans to establish a jointly equipped hydrogen energy laboratory, focusing on research into hydrogen production, purification, storage and transportation, the Turkmen government press service reported.

The issue was discussed during an online meeting on November 17 between representatives of Turkmenistan's Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the Natural Gas Research Institute of Turkmengaz State Concern, as well as Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Chiyoda Corporation and the University of Tsukuba.

According to the press service, the proposed research program includes hydrogen production from natural gas and plasma-chemical methane pyrolysis.

The participants also discussed potential funding sources and the division of responsibilities. NEDO could provide technical and financial support, while Chiyoda Corporation would contribute to laboratory design. The University of Tsukuba is expected to support personnel training.

The sides outlined steps to prepare a feasibility study and draft a bilateral agreement for the project.

Earlier, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed establishing a Global Program for Hydrogen Energy Transition with a ten-year timeframe under the auspices of the United Nations. The initiative was presented during Berdimuhamedov's address at the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum, held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, in April.

The proposal envisions practical cooperation with international partners on developing hydrogen energy based on natural gas, alongside expanded use of wind and solar energy, and the implementation of joint green energy projects.