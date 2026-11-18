Disc Recovery Protocol for Herniated Discs

Bulging Discs Recovery

Sciatica treatment

Frisco TX Chiropracto

Dr. David Kaff, DC.

Non-surgical program combines DRX9000 spinal decompression, MLS robotic laser therapy, and hands-on care, guided by a full evaluation and MRI review

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frisco Spinal Rehab today announced its Disc Recovery Protocol, a non-surgical care program for adults with low back pain, herniated or bulging discs, sciatica, and spinal stenosis. The protocol brings together three approaches in one coordinated plan: DRX9000 spinal decompression, MLS robotic laser therapy, and hands-on chiropractic and soft-tissue care.“Most of the disc patients we see have already tried rest, medication, or a few generic visits somewhere else, and they're still hurting,” said Dr. David Kaff, DC, founder and clinic director of Frisco Spinal Rehab, who has treated spine patients for more than 25 years.“We built this protocol so each piece addresses a different part of the problem, and we only recommend it after we've examined the patient and looked at their imaging.”What the protocol includes.DRX9000 spinal decompression: computer-controlled traction applied to a targeted area of the spine. The clinic operates three DRX9000 units, including one dedicated to the cervical spine..MLS robotic laser therapy: an M6 robotic laser that delivers therapeutic light across a programmed treatment area to support pain management..Hands-on care: chiropractic adjustments, soft-tissue work, clinician-guided stretch therapy, and home exercises focused on movement and function.Not every patient receives every service. Each plan is built from examination findings and adjusted as the patient progresses.Who it's forThe protocol is designed for adults with disc-related symptoms such as:.Low back pain that hasn't improved with rest or medication.Pain, numbness, or tingling that travels into the buttock or leg (sciatica).A herniated or bulging disc seen on MRI.Pain that worsens with sitting, driving, bending, or getting out of bedHow it startsCare begins with a Disc Recovery Evaluation: a consultation, a physical and neurological examination, and a review of any existing MRI. If the patient is a good candidate, the clinic explains the recommended plan, schedule, and costs before treatment begins. If not, the clinic refers the patient for appropriate medical evaluation.“Our job at the first visit is to give people a straight answer about whether we can help,” Dr. Kaff said.“Sometimes that answer is a referral, and patients appreciate knowing where they stand.”Results vary by patient and condition. Anyone with sudden leg weakness, loss of bladder or bowel control, or numbness in the groin area should seek emergency medical care.Frisco Spinal Rehab serves patients from Frisco, Little Elm, The Colony, Prosper, and the North Dallas area.About Frisco Spinal RehabFrisco Spinal Rehab is a chiropractic and spinal rehabilitation clinic in Frisco, Texas, focused on non-surgical care for disc and spine conditions. Services include DRX9000 spinal decompression, MLS robotic laser therapy, chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, shockwave therapy, red-light therapy, and rehabilitation. The clinic is led by Dr. David Kaff, DC.Media contactDr. David Kaff, DCFrisco Spinal Rehab3535 Victory Group Way, Suite 310, Frisco, TX 75034Phone: 972-712-7744Email:...Website: friscorehab

Dr. David Kaff, DC

Frisco Spinal Rehab

+1 (972) 712-7744

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Frisco Spinal Rehab Launches Disc Recovery Protocol for Back Pain News Provided By Digital guider November 18, 2026, 10:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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