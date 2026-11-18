MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Following the FTC's 2026 warning letters and price transparency guidance to auto dealers, SmartBuyerAI reviews the fees, add-ons and financing terms

- Kevin Herlehy, Co-Founder and CEO, SmartBuyerAI

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the Federal Trade Commission 's 2026 warning letters and price transparency guidance for auto dealers, SmartBuyerAI lets consumers review the fees, add-ons and financing terms in a dealer's offer before they sign.

SmartBuyerAI ( ) is offering car shoppers a way to check a dealership purchase offer line by line against the price they were quoted or saw advertised. The service reviews the vehicle price, dealer fees, add-on products, trade-in value and financing terms in an uploaded offer and returns an itemized report within minutes.

The service comes as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) increases its focus on how auto dealers advertise vehicle prices. In 2026, the agency sent warning letters to dealership groups and published price transparency guidance for the auto industry.

FTC Focus on Advertised Vehicle Prices

On March 13, 2026, the FTC announced it had sent warning letters to 97 auto dealership groups nationwide (news-events/news/press-releases/2026/03/ftc-warns-97-auto-dealership-groups-about-deceptive-pricing ). The letters identified advertising practices the agency considers deceptive, including:

.advertising a price that leaves out mandatory fees

.advertising a price based on rebates or discounts not available to all consumers

.leaving out an additional required down payment

.conditioning the advertised price on dealer financing

.requiring the purchase of items not included in the advertised price

.advertising vehicles that are unavailable

On September 15, 2026, FTC staff published“Automobile Industry Pricing Transparency: FAQs” (business-guidance/resources/automobile-industry-pricing-transparency-faqs ). According to the FAQs, the advertised price of a vehicle should be the actual price any consumer can pay, excluding only charges the government requires, such as taxes, title and registration. Mandatory dealer fees, including document fees, are to be included in that price. The guidance also addresses discounts that only some buyers qualify for and optional add-on products.

How SmartBuyerAI Reviews an Offer

Shoppers upload a photo or PDF of a dealer's purchase offer at . SmartBuyerAI compares the offer against automotive data and defined rules, then returns a SmartBuyer ScoreTM and a list of items the buyer may want to question or clarify before signing. The review covers the same areas the FTC guidance addresses:

.Total price and dealer fees: each fee in the out-the-door price is listed separately, so buyers can compare the total with the price they were quoted or saw advertised

.Add-on products: add-ons included in the offer are itemized, so buyers can ask which are optional

.Financing: loan terms and their total cost over the life of the loan

.Trade-in: an independent estimate of the trade-in offer based on industry automotive data

SmartBuyerAI does not negotiate for the buyer or contact the dealer. The buyer makes all decisions. Uploaded files are deleted automatically after the review is complete.

“The FTC has made clear that the advertised price should be the price a consumer can actually pay,” said Kevin Herlehy, Co-Founder, CEO and Architect of SmartBuyerAI.“After 26 years in dealership sales and finance, I know how many separate items go into a final offer. SmartBuyerAI lays each of those items out so buyers can compare the offer with the advertised price, ask informed questions and make their own decisions.”

According to the company, as of November 17, 2026, the average savings per reviewed transaction is $4,895. The figure updates as more quotes are uploaded.

Pricing and Availability

SmartBuyerAI is available now at .

.Free SmartBuyer Scan: one vehicle offer, including the SmartBuyer ScoreTM, estimated potential savings and a summary of findings

.SmartBuyer Annual: $99 per year, including multiple reviews for personal use, review of revised quotes, detailed explanations and ongoing purchase support

About SmartBuyerAI

SmartBuyerAI is an AI-powered platform that reviews dealership vehicle purchase offers for consumers before they sign. The company was co-founded by Kevin Herlehy, who has 26 years of experience in dealership sales and finance, and Dylan Herlehy. Learn more at or follow SmartBuyerAI on LinkedIn ( ), Instagram ( ) and Facebook ( ).

Media contact: Tom Haynes, CarPro Media,..., 713-478-0765

Tom W Haynes

Acuity Marketing Inc/CarPro

+1 713-478-0765

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SmartBuyerAI Gives Car Buyers an Itemized Check of Dealer Offers as FTC Issues Price Transparency Guidance News Provided By Acuity Marketing Inc/CarPro November 18, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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