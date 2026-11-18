MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Google's AI report in Search Console still shows no clicks. Victorious says search now puts brands in front of buyers who decide later, often without a click.

- Michael Transon, CEO, VictoriousSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Google's AI report in Search Console shows how often a website appears in AI Overviews and AI Mode, but not whether anyone clicked through, and Google has not said whether or when click data will arrive. In a LinkedIn reply reported by Search Engine Roundtable on Nov. 2, Google's Gary Illyes said the team is“super interested in giving more data, data that makes sense, but we don't have anything to announce yet.” The publication read the comment as a sign that click data may never come. Google's John Mueller disputed that reading.Victorious, an SEO and AEO agency that builds AI search visibility for mid-market and enterprise companies, says the missing number reflects a larger change in what search does for a business. Search now works as a brand channel without click-level attribution, the agency says, and it remains the most durable work a marketing team can do.“Search work is starting to look a lot less like a performance marketing channel, where you could track the click to a sale, and it's starting to look more like a brand channel,” said Michael Transon, CEO of Victorious.“A lot of what it does is putting your name in front of buyers who end up deciding later and do so without a click that you can trace.”Transon points to the agency's own pipeline. Some leads that arrive through Victorious's Google Ads say, when asked how they heard about the company, that they first encountered it in Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. The ad platform records those leads as its own, and without asking how they heard about the company, the AI assistant's role would not appear anywhere in the agency's reporting.“Anybody who thinks you can invest in search right now and get exact attribution for it, they're fooling themselves,” Transon said. He added that the lack of attribution has not changed his view of the channel.“I'd still rather be investing in search right now than at almost any other point in the last 13 years that we have been doing this.”On episode 20 of The Search Signal, the agency's podcast, Transon outlines a quarterly reporting approach that reads rankings on priority searches, how often AI platforms name the brand, branded search, direct traffic, and self-reported lead source together, with traffic kept on the scorecard alongside them.The full episode is available on the Victorious website.About VictoriousVictorious is an SEO and AEO agency that helps mid-market and enterprise companies grow their visibility in Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the agency delivers technical SEO, content strategies, and digital PR. Victorious has been named Search Agency of the Year five times by juries of its peers at the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards, and Search Engine Land.

Jill Maldonado

Victorious

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Search Is Becoming a Brand Channel Without Click Attribution, Victorious Says News Provided By Victorious November 18, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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