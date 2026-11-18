The 3DevicesCCELL logo. 3DevicesCCELL is the trading name of 3Devices Ltd, Bolton.

The Bolton business, operated by 3Devices Ltd since 2020, now trades under one name, with one official website in English, French, German and Spanish.

BOLTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 3DevicesCCELL, the Bolton-based business formerly known as WeAreCCELLSupplies, has completed its change of name and relaunched its website as the single official online home of the business. The relaunch was completed in October 2026, when the new site became available in English, French, German and Spanish. The business continues to be operated by 3Devices Ltd, the company that has run it since 2020.What has changedThe change covers the trading name and the public website. The business began supplying UK brands in 2020 under the name WeAreCCELLSupplies. It now trades as 3DevicesCCELL, and co is its only official website. The business no longer operates any website under its former name.The new name joins the name of the parent company, 3Devices Ltd, with that of CCELL, the hardware brand the business distributes. Customers, suppliers and other organisations that knew the business as WeAreCCELLSupplies are now dealing with 3DevicesCCELL.What has not changedThe legal entity, the team and the location are unchanged. 3Devices Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales under company number 13034602 and was incorporated on 20 November 2020. It remains the operator of the business, and its team continues to work from Hamill House, 112-116 Chorley New Road, Bolton. The change of trading name does not alter the company's registration or its VAT registration, and existing business customers continue to deal with the same company and the same Bolton team.The redesigned websiteThe relaunched website has a new visual design and reorganised navigation, and the ordering and checkout process has been rebuilt. The four language versions were added at the same time. On selected products, the site also offers rotating product views and an on-page preview that shows how a logo engraving could appear before an order is placed. These features are not available on every product. The company's registration details, its Bolton address and opening hours, and the manufacturer's distribution certificate are set out on the site's About and Location pages.The business and its sector3DevicesCCELL is a distributor and trade supplier. It does not manufacture hardware. CCELL, a brand of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, designs and manufactures the ceramic heating technology and the devices themselves. 3Devices Ltd holds a distribution authorisation issued by Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, valid from January 2026 to January 2027, and the certificate is published on the company's website.The business works business to business. It supplies empty CCELL hardware to trade customers, including licensed extract brands and filling companies, and it does not produce, distribute or sell any of the substances used in that hardware.Identifying the businessWith the rebrand and relaunch complete, 3DevicesCCELL is the current name of the business previously known as WeAreCCELLSupplies. Customers, suppliers and journalists can confirm the business through its official website, co, and through the public Companies House record for 3Devices Ltd under company number 13034602. The company's Bolton office can be reached on +44 1204 565389.About 3DevicesCCELL3DevicesCCELL is a UK distributor and trade supplier of CCELL hardware, operated by 3Devices Ltd (company number 13034602) from Hamill House, 112-116 Chorley New Road, Bolton, England. The business has supplied UK brands since 2020, first under the name WeAreCCELLSupplies and, since its 2026 rebrand, as 3DevicesCCELL. It serves business customers, supplies empty hardware only and does not sell to anyone under 18. Its only official website is co.

Nasar Kiyani

3Devices Ltd (3DevicesCCELL)

+44 1204 565389

co

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3DevicesCCELL Relaunches UK Website Following Rebrand From WeAreCCELLSupplies News Provided By Nasar Kiyani, 3Devices Ltd (3DevicesCCELL) November 18, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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