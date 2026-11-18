MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Compare long distance moving companies in Calgary and see how Real Estate Movers stands out through awards, customer feedback and moving services across Canada.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choosing among the top long-distance moving companies in Calgary requires more than comparing estimates. Customers often assess a company's track record, customer feedback, industry credentials, pricing policies and ability to manage relocations between provinces. Real Estate Movers Ltd., a Calgary-based moving company operating since 2012, has built its reputation around residential and commercial relocations, customer service and long-distance transportation across Canada. A closer look at the company and other local providers helps explain what customers should assess before arranging their next move.What Are the Best Long Distance Moving Companies in Calgary?Several factors matter when selecting a moving company for an interprovincial relocation. Customer reviews can give an indication of how a company handles bookings, transportation and delivery. Industry memberships, business accreditation, written estimates and clearly explained moving arrangements also deserve attention. Companies with established operations and a defined service area can give customers a clearer picture of what to expect. Among Calgary's moving providers, Real Estate Movers and LongDistance Movers Calgary are two businesses with published information about their services, company histories and customer credentials.Real Estate MoversEstablished in 2012, Real Estate Movers Ltd. provides residential, commercial and long-distance moving services from Calgary to destinations across Canada. Real Estate Movers is one of the best long distance moving companies Calgary, and also received the HomeStars Best of the Best 2024 award and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, where it is an accredited business. It is also listed with the Canadian Association of Movers as a Professional Mover. Its website features customer feedback from Google, including accounts of interprovincial relocations, furniture transportation and moves involving storage facilities. The company also handles apartment moves, office relocations, pianos, pool tables and household furniture. Its service coverage includes local Calgary moves and long-distance relocations between Canadian provinces.LongDistance Movers CalgaryLong Distance Movers Calgary is another provider serving households and businesses relocating from Calgary to destinations across Canada. According to its website, the company has operated since 2009 and reports completing more than 10,000 moves. It advertises flat-rate pricing, dedicated trucks, packing services and direct transportation without warehouse transfers. Its website also reports a 4.9-star rating from more than 487 customer reviews and lists BBB accreditation and CAM certification among its credentials. Customers can request moving estimates through its website, with the company describing its pricing process as based on an inventory review or home survey. These published details give prospective customers another provider to assess when comparing long-distance moving services in Calgary.Why Real Estate Movers Stands Out Among Calgary's Long-Distance Moving CompaniesReal Estate Movers has several credentials and service attributes that make it a strong option for Calgary residents planning an interprovincial relocation. Its operating history dates back to 2012, while its HomeStars Best of the Best 2024 recognition provides an additional customer-review-based distinction. The company's BBB A+ rating and accreditation, together with its Canadian Association of Movers membership, add to its business credentials. Its services cover household and commercial relocations, packing, furniture handling and moves between Canadian provinces. For customers comparing long-distance moving companies in Calgary, these credentials, customer feedback and established service history give Real Estate Movers a clear basis for consideration.What Customers Should Consider Before Choosing a Long-Distance Moving CompanyBefore booking a move, customers should request a written estimate that explains the services and charges included. They should ask about insurance or valuation coverage, pickup and delivery arrangements, packing materials, furniture protection and any additional fees. Checking independent customer reviews and confirming industry credentials can also help when comparing providers. For interprovincial moves, it is worth discussing delivery schedules, transportation arrangements and the company's process for handling delays or damaged belongings. Clear answers to these questions can make it easier to select a moving company that matches the requirements of the relocation.About Real Estate MoversReal Estate Movers Ltd. is a Calgary-based moving company established in 2012. The company provides local, residential, commercial and long-distance moving services, including relocations between Canadian provinces. Its services include furniture transportation, packing, loading and specialised-item moving. Real Estate Movers serves customers in Calgary and other Canadian destinations.

Victor Russu

Real Estate Movers LTD

+1 877-992-4766



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Choosing Among the Best Long Distance Moving Companies in Calgary: Why Real Estate Movers Stands Out News Provided By Fivet Solutions November 18, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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