The 2026 edition spans two Shanghai venues, bringing 4,000+ exhibitors together as Truck1 supports international media visibility.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With bauma CHINA 2026 set to expand across two major exhibition venues in Shanghai, the event is preparing for one of its largest editions to date. Truck1 has joined the exhibition as an official media partner, supporting international visibility around one of Asia's key meeting points for the construction machinery, mining equipment and construction vehicle industries.Taking place in Shanghai from November 23 to 27, 2026, this year's bauma CHINA introduces a new“One Show, Two Venues” format. The Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC) will host the event from November 23 to 26, while the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) will operate from November 24 to 27.A Larger Platform for Construction MachineryAccording to the organizers, bauma CHINA 2026 will span approximately 400,000 square meters across the two venues and bring together more than 4,000 exhibitors.The exhibition covers construction machinery, building material machines, mining equipment and construction vehicles, while its supporting program focuses on technologies shaping the next stage of the industry.Key topics include electrification, new energy technologies, digitalization, intelligent machinery, automation, green transformation and international market development. Dedicated forums, live demonstrations and technology zones will complement the main exhibition.Connecting Asian Equipment Markets with International BuyersThe media partnership reflects Truck1's focus on the professional machinery market, where construction equipment represents one of the platform's core categories.Truck1 features offers for excavators, wheel loaders, cranes, concrete equipment and other machinery from dealers and suppliers operating across multiple international markets.For manufacturers, dealers and professional buyers attending bauma CHINA, the event provides an opportunity to explore new machines and technologies in person. Online marketplaces such as Truck1 represent another part of that market, where equipment continues to be compared, sourced and resold throughout the year.The collaboration therefore connects the industry discussions and equipment presented in Shanghai with a broader international audience active in the construction machinery market.About Truck1Truck1 is an international marketplace for commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural equipment and other professional machinery. Its construction equipment section includes excavators, loaders, cranes, road construction machinery, concrete equipment and related categories offered by professional sellers.

Mateusz Żurawski

Truck1 Sp. Z O.O.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Shanghai to Global Equipment Markets: Truck1 Partners with bauma CHINA 2026 News Provided By Truck1 Sp. Z O.O. November 18, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.