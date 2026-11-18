MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 18 (IANS) Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, on Wednesday took over as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yadav was appointed as the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On assuming charge, he was warmly received by senior administrative Secretaries and other senior officers of the Union Territory administration at the Civil Secretariat here.

He has more than three decades long experience in public administration, financial management, health, nutrition and development policy.

Sajjan Singh Yadav's domicile state on record is Haryana.

During his 31 years of service, Sajjan Singh Yadav has held 23 recorded postings across 17 locations.

His past roles include Additional Chief Secretary (Finance/Expenditure); Joint Secretary, Finance Expenditure; Joint Secretary of Women and Child Development.

The IAS officer has also served on Central deputation. The longest single tenure was four years and eight months as Union Additional Secretary of Finance Expenditure.

His educational qualifications on record include MBA from Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies.

The IAS officer has completed nine recorded training programmes during service.

He has held several key positions in the past and is known for his administrative acumen and result-oriented approach.

Officials said that with his vast experience, Yadav is expected to give further impetus to governance, development and public service delivery in Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointment marks a significant administrative change in Jammu and Kashmir, placing a senior AGMUT cadre officer at the helm of the Union Territory's bureaucracy.

As the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Yadav will play a key role in coordinating the administration, overseeing the implementation of government policies and ensuring coordination among departments.

He succeeded Atal Dulloo, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who retired on October 31 this year.

Since his engagements in Delhi kept him busy, Sajjan Singh Yadav could not assume office on Dulloo's retirement, Shailendra Kumar a 1995 IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre was given charge of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary till the new Chief Secretary joined duties on Wednesday.