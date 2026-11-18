MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 18 (IANS) The mystery surrounding a safe that has been locked for 89 years at the memorial residence of renowned scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose in Jharkhand's Giridih district has once again come into focus. The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL).

A bench headed by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay on Wednesday sought responses from the state's Tourism Secretary and the Giridih Deputy Commissioner.

The court acted on the basis of a media report that highlighted the long-standing mystery surrounding the safe.

The iron safe is kept at Shanti Bhavan in Barganda, Giridih, where Bose spent his final years and passed away on November 23, 1937.

Since his death, the safe has remained unopened, fuelling speculation among historians, scientists and researchers that it may contain rare scientific manuscripts, unpublished research papers, valuable documents and potentially significant material related to Bose's groundbreaking work.

Born in 1858 in Mymensingh, now in Bangladesh, Bose shared a deep connection with Giridih, which was then part of the Bengal Presidency.

Surrounded by forests and rich vegetation, the region provided an ideal setting for his pioneering studies on plant physiology. He spent a considerable part of his scientific life in relative seclusion there, with his final years devoted to research and reflection in the town.

The residence where Bose lived, located near Giridih's Jhanda Maidan, was acquired by the government in 1987. It was later renamed the Jagadish Chandra Bose Memorial Science Building and formally inaugurated by then Bihar Governor A.R. Kidwai on February 28, 1997.

The memorial houses photographs, honours received by Bose, and models of inventions such as the microwave detector and the crescograph, which demonstrated responses in plants.

Despite its historical significance, conservation efforts relating to Bose's legacy have remained limited.

The locked safe, in particular, has long been a subject of public curiosity. Around five years ago, local authorities had explored plans to open it and even reportedly intended to invite former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to inaugurate the process. However, the initiative was shelved after Kalam's proposed visit could not materialise.

With the High Court now stepping in, hopes have revived that the mystery surrounding the safe and the broader preservation of Bose's legacy in Giridih may finally receive the attention they deserve.