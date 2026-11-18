Committee Warns of State Agitation Over Medical College Privatization

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Government Medical Colleges Protection Committee on Wednesday warned of a massive statewide agitation if the Chandrababu Naidu-led government fails to withdraw its decision to privatise 10 government medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. At a meeting in Vijayawada, former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, Jana Chaitanya Vedika President Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy and other representatives demanded that the government complete the medical colleges initiated during the YSRCP regime.

Perni Nani questioned the government's decision to extend the lease period from 33 to 66 years after private players showed no interest in the proposal. He also questioned the proposal to provide viability gap funding of Rs 230-250 crore per college and pay staff salaries for two years using public funds while handing over valuable public assets to private operators. He warned that commercialisation of the colleges would make affordable medical education and super-speciality healthcare inaccessible to the poor, particularly in backward regions. He also questioned the proposed expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore on an NTR statue while the medical colleges remained unfinished.

Former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that valuable government land in Amalapuram, Bapatla, Narsipatnam, Palakollu, Penukonda, Adoni, Madanapalle and Markapuram was being offered at a nominal annual lease of Rs 100 per acre. He described the 66-year leases, Rs 1,630 crore in viability gap funding and government-funded salaries as crony capitalism. He maintained that these funds could instead be used to complete the remaining 10 colleges, adding that seven of the 17 colleges had already been completed.

CPM leader Ram Bhupal highlighted critical healthcare shortages in tribal and border regions, which force patients to travel long distances for emergency treatment. He also questioned the government's expenditure on summits and promotional events while public hospitals continued to face neglect. The committee demanded the immediate withdrawal of the PPP decision and warned that protests would be intensified with the participation of political parties and people's organisations. (ANI)