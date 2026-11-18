Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks Centre Over Rising Inflation In Country

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Centre, alleging rising inflation and asking how long people would keep "paying the price" for "economic mismanagement". In a post on X, Kharge said the common man is struggling to make ends meet after 12 years of PM Modi's rule.

He said the Prime Minister had promised in 2014 to bring down prices, but that by 2026 "the plate is getting smaller and pockets emptier." "12 years of the Modi government, the crushing burden of inflation, people left helpless! Modi ji promised to bring down inflation, but today things have reached a point where the common person's plate is getting smaller, their pockets are getting emptier, and making ends meet is becoming increasingly difficult. A promise to bring down inflation in 2014, a raid on people's pockets in 2026," he said.

He alleged increased prices of several items, including wheat flour: ₹21 to ₹69; pigeon peas (arhar): ₹75 to ₹180; mustard oil: ₹102 to ₹263; milk: ₹36 to ₹85; and rice: ₹29 to ₹71.

Kharge also claimed food inflation reached 8.94% and wholesale inflation 12.29% in October. He cited a survey claiming 61% of households saw monthly spending on essentials rise by more than 20% over last year.

In October, wholesale price inflation rose to 12.29 per cent from 11.39 per cent in September, driven largely by a sharp rise in fuel and power prices. Meanwhile, retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October 2026.