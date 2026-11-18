Ram Nath Kovind Visits Mega Disability Welfare Camp in Vrindavan City

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed hope that artificial limbs and assistive equipment being provided to persons with disabilities through a mega medical and welfare camp in Vrindavan would help them overcome mobility challenges and lead more independent and dignified lives.

Kovind, who attended the Second Mega Free Medical and Disability Welfare Camp organised by Tara Sansthan, Udaipur, in association with Narayan Seva Sansthan and supported by Signature Global Foundation, interacted with beneficiaries and appreciated their confidence and enthusiasm during the disability assessment and measurement programme. Around 125 persons with disabilities, ranging from young children to senior citizens, registered at the camp and underwent measurements for customised artificial limbs and assistive equipment. The devices will be prepared according to individual assessments and specific mobility requirements.

Kovind also expressed gratitude to Narayan Seva Sansthan for its longstanding efforts towards the welfare of persons with disabilities and thanked Signature Global Foundation for supporting the initiative. The camp was held at Signature Vrindavan Dham, Rukmini Vihar, Vrindavan, where Kovind inaugurated the disability assessment and measurement programme by unveiling a ribbon. Apart from the disability welfare programme, the camp also provided free eye examinations, screening and selection of patients for cataract surgeries, besides medical check-ups for persons with hearing impairment.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global, said healthcare access, dignity and equal opportunities were essential for an inclusive society. He said Signature Global Foundation remained committed to supporting initiatives that create a meaningful difference in people's lives and expressed gratitude for being associated with Kovind and drawing inspiration from his vision and guidance in advancing social welfare initiatives. The camp reflected the commitment of the participating organisations towards community welfare, accessible healthcare and inclusive development through collaborations aimed at supporting people in need.

During his three-day visit to Vrindavan, Kovind also visited the revered Shri Banke Bihari Temple and offered prayers. The event was attended by Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global; Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Signature Global; Devendra Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director and Whole-time Director of Signature Global; and Palak Agarwal, Director of Narayan Seva Sansthan. (ANI)