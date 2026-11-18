Indian Textile Exporters Diversify Markets Amid Rising US Tariffs

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The tariff shock in the United States is prompting Indian textile and apparel exporters to diversify their overseas markets and reduce excessive dependence on American buyers, with recently signed free trade agreements (FTAs) emerging as an important opportunity to expand their global footprint. Industry representatives said exporters are increasingly exploring markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, the UAE and Japan.

A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said exporters were looking to shift a part of their business to alternative markets following the uncertainty created by US tariffs. "Exporters are shifting 10-15 per cent of their production or sales to other markets, while continuing to serve the US," Sakthivel said. He noted that several exporters had earlier been heavily dependent on the American market, with some companies sending 75-80 per cent of their exports to the US. The tariff uncertainty has encouraged them to explore other destinations and build a more diversified customer base.

Sakthivel said the UK market had started generating more orders following the trade agreement, while exporters were also exploring opportunities in Australia, the UAE and Switzerland. Bhavin Parikh, CEO and CFO of Globe Enterprises India Ltd, a major textile exporter, said dependence on a single export destination had become a deterrent to the industry's growth. "Dependence solely on the US is a deterrent for growth," Parikh said, adding that exporters were exploring new regions but the transition was not happening as quickly as expected.

He said the recently signed FTAs could provide Indian manufacturers with better market access and position the country as an alternative sourcing destination. However, he cautioned that geopolitical disruptions, raw material costs and logistical challenges were slowing the shift towards new markets. Right now, the US charges two types of taxes on goods imported from India: a standard base tax of 6% to 12%, plus an extra 10% tax allowed under a US trade law called Section 301.

Ravi Sam, Chairman of TEXPROCIL (The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council), said the tariff shock had made exporters realise the risks of putting all their eggs in one basket, even as the US remained a crucial market for Indian textile manufacturers. He said exporters were exploring opportunities in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East, while emphasising that established relationships with American buyers would continue to matter.

The FTAs are also encouraging companies to look beyond traditional markets. Arvind Fashions, with a market cap of Rs 14,137.95 crore, which manufactures denim, woven fabrics and garments for leading international fashion brands, is also looking to expand its presence in European markets. The company's wider group has associations with global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, while Arvind Fashions manages their branded apparel businesses in India.

During its latest earnings call, the company shared that it added a design hub in the UK and was exploring one or two additional locations in Europe. Its exports to Europe currently account for around 8%-10% of the group's business, with garmenting slightly higher. The company highlighted that the FTAs could create further opportunities in the region. The management said,“Exports to Europe is quite small today. It will be at that 8% to 10% margin across the group. In garmenting, it is slightly higher, but our fabric would be about 8%, 9%, and Advanced Materials also; we are at that 8%, 9%, 10% range, which the FTA will help a lot, I think, going forward. But it will take maybe 18 to 20 months to actually convert the initial promising conversations to in significant business”.

According to industry data, the US share of India's annual textile and apparel exports fell from 28.3 per cent in 2022 to 27.1 per cent in 2025 (and down to 25.4 per cent by August 2026), while the European Union's share grew to 20.6 per cent so far this year. As per the Union Ministry of Textiles, the European Union is India's second-largest export destination for textiles and apparel, after the USA. The EU's total global imports of textiles and apparel stood at USD 263.5 billion in 2024. India's textile exports to the EU have also shown positive growth in last 5 years.

Recently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the United States has assured India of preferential trade access with lower duties than its competing countries. He added that the commitment was part of a broad framework agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump a few months ago. "India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duty than our competitor countries," Goyal said while addressing the media after attending a community event organised by the Indian Community Association in Egypt. (ANI)