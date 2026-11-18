Political Dispute Erupts Over Draft Electoral Roll in Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The political row over the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh intensified as UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take action against any irregularities in accordance with the law. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to add fake voters through Form 6 applications. Pathak, reacting to these accusations, said workers of all political parties assist the ECI in carrying out its work and that any irregularity brought to light should be dealt with legally.“This is a matter for the ECI. We, the workers of all political parties, work to assist the ECI, and if there is any irregularity anywhere, action should be taken against it in accordance with the law. This is what I say to the ECI,” Pathak said.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said the draft electoral roll contains 13,58,68,905 voters, an increase of 18,84,113 compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10. He urged eligible citizens, particularly young people and women, to check their names and submit applications for inclusion or correction during the claims and objections period. Rinwa said voters could apply for the inclusion of names through Form 6, seek deletion through Form 7 and request corrections through Form 8. The process can be completed online or offline. Explaining the gaps in the registration of young voters, the CEO said Uttar Pradesh currently has 11,83,352 registered voters in the 18-19 age group, against an estimated population of around 84.47 lakh in the same category.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and its "conspiratorial allies" of attempting to add fake voters to the electoral roll through Form 6 applications, alleging that the ruling party was preparing for defeat in the 2027 Assembly elections. In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP was launching a campaign under the categories of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters to manipulate the electoral roll. "The public will remind the BJP and corrupt officials of their misdeeds for any irregularities in Form Six. The next destination for corrupt officials will be jail. The BJP and its conspiratorial allies, sensing their imminent defeat in Uttar Pradesh, are launching a special intelligence campaign to add fake votes under the 'ASDD' (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) designation," he wrote. (ANI)