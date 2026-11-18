Prime Minister Narendra Modi put India's artisanal skills on the world map by gifting unique handicraft products to a number of global leaders during his two-day visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit in Manila.

A range of gifts from across India were given to world leaders including silk carpets from Kashmir and golden paintings (Pichwai) from Rajasthan.

Gifts To World Leaders

Donald Trump, President of the United States received a golden Pichwai from Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This intricate artwork contains lots of bright colours and gold detailing. The paintings feature images of flowers, cows and trees.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines received a hand woven silk carpet from Kashmir. Liza Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines, received a pashmina shawl in a papier-mache box.

Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, received a royal blue silk stole (Banarasi Katan). Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, received a blue pottery artefact from Jaipur.

Other Gifts Include Rogan Art, Dokra And Bidri

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, received a Rogan painting from Kutch in the state of Gujarat. Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, has been gifted a Dokra artwork. It is a boat made using the ancient lost wax method of casting.

Myanmar, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei, have been given vases made in the Bidri artisanship from Karnataka. Other gifts include a bronze sculpture made in the Chola style for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, an Urli made using silver work for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and an agate bowl for Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste.

Other gifts include a rose quartz elephant to Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, Gond painting to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and traditional leather hanging to Vietnam Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

During his visit to Manila on November 16th and 17th, Modi participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, 21st East Asia Summit and Quad Leaders' Meeting. Mod also visited the historical Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.