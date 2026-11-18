Survivor Series 2026 won't feature every rivalry fans expected. WWE has reportedly shelved three marquee bouts, and the reasons range from travel issues to card limits.

The two men have been feuding for the past month thanks to Danhausen. It looked like Gunther and Finn Balor would collide at Crown Jewel earlier this month, but that wasn't meant to be, with the match reportedly cancelled because Gunther didn't want to travel to Saudi Arabia. While the pair have continued challenging each other over recent weeks, fans won't see The Ring General and Balor clash at Survivor Series due to the card. The match isn't completely ruled out, but this feud looks more likely to be settled on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Oba Femi cost Bron Breakker and Austin Theory the WWE Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. The blow-off seemed set to be Femi, Evans and Penta teaming up against The Vision at Survivor Series. That isn't happening either, with Penta and Evans announced for Team USA and Team Mexico respectively.

Another reason is Bronson Reed's injury at the PLE. Reed has had a rivalry with Femi ever since making his return, and with Femi declaring he had destroyed The Vision, fans will have to wait longer for this one. It could likely land at WWE WrestlePalooza in Australia, which is Reed's home country.

The eternal rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has entered a new chapter, with the forever frenemies seemingly building toward a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Prizefighter confronted The Last Real Good Guy on last week's SmackDown, where it was revealed Johnny Gargano also wanted a shot at the title. Owens disposed of Gargano, but no clear answer emerged on when he and Zayn would fight for the belt, and Survivor Series won't be the answer.

The reason came via the Wrestling Observer, which reported that WWE plans to keep only four matches for the PLE, cancelling any chance of this bout happening there much to the dismay of fans. The feud isn't over, though. The match could happen on a future episode of SmackDown or possibly at WWE WrestlePalooza on December 12 in Perth, Australia.