Europe Sets New Wildfire Record as 1.07M Hectares Burn in 2025
(MENAFN) Europe endured its most severe wildfire season on record in 2025, as flames swept across more than 1.07 million hectares of land within the European Union, according to a report released Tuesday by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC).
The total area destroyed by wildfires reached 1,079,538 hectares, exceeding twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares, figures from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), operated by the JRC, showed.
The report identified the first three weeks of August as the most destructive period, accounting for roughly half of the EU's entire burned area.
The western Mediterranean was particularly affected, representing 52% of the total area burned across the bloc. Spain and Portugal alone were responsible for 63% of the EU-wide figure.
The scale of destruction extended beyond the EU. Across 46 countries and territories in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East monitored by EFFIS, 23,180 wildfires consumed 2,242,195 hectares in 2025. The figure marked a 20% increase from 2024 and was nearly 2.5 times the area affected in 2023.
National figures collected from 35 countries and territories revealed contrasting trends. Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece reported fewer fires than their usual levels, but the blazes that occurred spread across significantly larger areas.
Meanwhile, nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, recorded both wildfire numbers and burned land above their respective 10-year averages.
However, half of the countries and territories that provided national statistics reported below-average wildfire activity. Estonia experienced its lowest fire activity since records began in 2000.
Several countries also faced elevated fire risks early in the year. The UK registered 220 wildfires in March, while the Netherlands declared its highest fire danger level on April 5. Sweden had already recorded high fire danger conditions on April 3.
The total area destroyed by wildfires reached 1,079,538 hectares, exceeding twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares, figures from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), operated by the JRC, showed.
The report identified the first three weeks of August as the most destructive period, accounting for roughly half of the EU's entire burned area.
The western Mediterranean was particularly affected, representing 52% of the total area burned across the bloc. Spain and Portugal alone were responsible for 63% of the EU-wide figure.
The scale of destruction extended beyond the EU. Across 46 countries and territories in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East monitored by EFFIS, 23,180 wildfires consumed 2,242,195 hectares in 2025. The figure marked a 20% increase from 2024 and was nearly 2.5 times the area affected in 2023.
National figures collected from 35 countries and territories revealed contrasting trends. Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece reported fewer fires than their usual levels, but the blazes that occurred spread across significantly larger areas.
Meanwhile, nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, recorded both wildfire numbers and burned land above their respective 10-year averages.
However, half of the countries and territories that provided national statistics reported below-average wildfire activity. Estonia experienced its lowest fire activity since records began in 2000.
Several countries also faced elevated fire risks early in the year. The UK registered 220 wildfires in March, while the Netherlands declared its highest fire danger level on April 5. Sweden had already recorded high fire danger conditions on April 3.
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