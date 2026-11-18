Nvidia Beats Forecasts With Record USD115.8B Quarterly Revenue
(MENAFN) Nvidia posted a stronger-than-expected third quarter, with revenue jumping 103% year over year to $115.8 billion, in its first earnings report since co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week.
Revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 25, increased 20% from the preceding three-month period, comfortably exceeding Wall Street's $109.1 billion forecast and the company's August projection of $108 billion, with a margin of 2% in either direction.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share reached $2.68, beating analysts' expectations of $2.47. Earnings under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) came in at $2.70 per diluted share.
For fiscal 2027's fourth quarter, which includes an extra week, Nvidia forecast revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. The projection exceeded market expectations, although the company stressed that it does not anticipate any Data Center compute revenue from China during the period.
The financial results sent Nvidia shares higher in after-hours trading, as investors responded to the company's stronger-than-anticipated sales, profits and forward revenue outlook.
The earnings announcement comes amid significant leadership turmoil following Huang's departure last week. His resignation followed allegations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one reportedly involving a suspected Chinese spy.
The controversy sparked a sell-off that pushed Nvidia's shares down by more than 10%, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization. The company's valuation fell to $3.7 trillion from an October record approaching $6 trillion, amid a wider pullback in artificial intelligence stocks.
Despite Huang's reported willingness to return to the helm, Nvidia's board chairman said Tuesday that the company has no plans to reinstate him as chief executive.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has assumed the interim CEO position, is preparing to host her first earnings call as investors seek clarity on the company's financial outlook and succession arrangements.
"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement. "Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater."
Nvidia reported GAAP gross margins of 74.8% and non-GAAP gross margins of 74.9% for the third quarter. For the following quarter, it expects gross margins to fall within a range of 71% to 72%.
The chipmaker also distributed $28.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through stock repurchases and cash dividends. Following an additional $150 billion authorization approved by the board in September, approximately $227.3 billion remains available under its share buyback program.
In a separate announcement, Nvidia declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, scheduled for payment on Dec. 23 to investors registered as shareholders by Dec. 2.
Revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 25, increased 20% from the preceding three-month period, comfortably exceeding Wall Street's $109.1 billion forecast and the company's August projection of $108 billion, with a margin of 2% in either direction.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share reached $2.68, beating analysts' expectations of $2.47. Earnings under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) came in at $2.70 per diluted share.
For fiscal 2027's fourth quarter, which includes an extra week, Nvidia forecast revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. The projection exceeded market expectations, although the company stressed that it does not anticipate any Data Center compute revenue from China during the period.
The financial results sent Nvidia shares higher in after-hours trading, as investors responded to the company's stronger-than-anticipated sales, profits and forward revenue outlook.
The earnings announcement comes amid significant leadership turmoil following Huang's departure last week. His resignation followed allegations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one reportedly involving a suspected Chinese spy.
The controversy sparked a sell-off that pushed Nvidia's shares down by more than 10%, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization. The company's valuation fell to $3.7 trillion from an October record approaching $6 trillion, amid a wider pullback in artificial intelligence stocks.
Despite Huang's reported willingness to return to the helm, Nvidia's board chairman said Tuesday that the company has no plans to reinstate him as chief executive.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has assumed the interim CEO position, is preparing to host her first earnings call as investors seek clarity on the company's financial outlook and succession arrangements.
"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement. "Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater."
Nvidia reported GAAP gross margins of 74.8% and non-GAAP gross margins of 74.9% for the third quarter. For the following quarter, it expects gross margins to fall within a range of 71% to 72%.
The chipmaker also distributed $28.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through stock repurchases and cash dividends. Following an additional $150 billion authorization approved by the board in September, approximately $227.3 billion remains available under its share buyback program.
In a separate announcement, Nvidia declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, scheduled for payment on Dec. 23 to investors registered as shareholders by Dec. 2.
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