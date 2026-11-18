(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Bitcoin edged lower on Tuesday as weakness in technology shares continued to weigh on risk appetite. Selling in AI-related stocks dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower, and Bitcoin followed equities down as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly results, due after tod’y’s close.



The risk-off mood is also reflected in institutional flows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a small amount of inflows, USD 7 million on Monday, after strong consecutive outflows. BTC ETFs saw USD 2.3 billion in outflows in November in total, maintaining pressure on the cryptocurrency.



Monetary policy adds to the risks. Investors fully expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December and have increased bets on further tightening through mid-2027. Although safe-haven demand has pulled Treasury yields lower, expectations of tighter monetary policy continue to limit B’tcoin’s appeal.



Restrictive monetary policy elsewhere also clouds the outlook for cryptocurrencies. The next round of inflation data could play a crucial role in shaping market expectations a’d crypto’s next move.



Looking ’head, today’s US retail sales could set the tone. A strong reading may reinforce tightening expectations and lift yields, weighing on Bitcoin. Conversely, a softer figure could ease that pr’ssure. Nvidia’s results and guidance will be a significant test for sentiment as well.

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