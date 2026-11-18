(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by Antonio Di Giacomo, Senior Market Analyst at XS



GOLD SEEKS TO STABILIZE NEAR 14-MONTH LOWS AMID FED PRESSURE



Gold is trying to regain stability after falling to its lowest level in about 14 months, amid dollar strength and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Trading around $3,860 per ounce, the metal is posting a modest rebound, although it still faces conditions that make a sustained recovery difficult.



Persistent U.S. inflation remains one of the main obstacles for the market. With price pressures potentially lasting longer, investors have shifted their expectations toward a more restrictive monetary policy. This scenario reduc’s gold’s relative appeal and keeps market participants cautious.



Comments from Beth Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, have reinforced this perception. She expressed a preference for gradual, measured interest rate increases, while acknowledging that larger adjustments could be necessary if inflation accelerates. Her remarks leave the debate open over the scale of upcoming monetary policy decisions.



For gold, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal. Since gold pays neither interest nor dividends, it becomes less attractive compared with instruments that offer regular returns. However, the extent of this pressure also depends on inflation expectations and movements in real yields.

Dollar strength adds another challenge. An appreciation of the U.S. currency makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially weakening international demand. At the same time, rising Treasury yields increase competition for capital and limit buying momentum in the metal.

Weakness in the technology sector has also contributed to selling. During periods of stock market losses, some investors liquidate gold positions to raise cash, meet margin calls, or offset declines in other assets. This dynamic helps explain why the metal can fall even when financial uncertainty increases.



Immediate attention is focused on the minutes of the Federal Res’rve’s October meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 18. The document will provide greater insight into discussions about inflation, employment, and monetary policy. Markets will look for signals about the level of support for potential rate increases and the conditions that could justify them.



From a technical perspective, the $3,900 area represents an initial psychological reference point for assessing the potential for recovery. A sustained move above that level could help ease selling pressure, while renewed declines toward recent lows would leave prices vulnerable. The $3,800 area is another relevant round-number reference, although these levels should be viewed as areas to monitor rather than guarantees of a price reaction.



In the short te’m, gold’s performance will depend primarily on how the dollar and U.S. yields respond to economic data. Easing expectations for monetary tightening could support a rebound, while fresh signs of persistent inflation could prolong the challenges. For now, price stabilization still needs confirmation through a more consistent recovery.



In conclusion, gold is in a period of vulnerability, with interest rate expectations outweighing its safe-haven appeal. The modest rebound around $3,860 provides some relief, but does not, on its own, confirm a change in trend. The Fed minutes and’the dollar’s performance will be crucial in determining whether the metal establishes a base for recovery or faces renewed selling pressure.

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