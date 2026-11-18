(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)





Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday after the previous session’s sharp decline. Renewed tensions in the Middle East and concerns over Gulf shipping and continued navigation restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz fuel the geopolitical risk premium. Ongoing tanker incidents and repeated attacks on US facilities in Bahrain fuel fears of escalation and raise the risk for vessels navigating in the region. With crude stockpiles at decade lows, the buffer against a fresh interruption is thinner.

However, the rebound has been modest, with prices still close to recent lows, as market participants increasingly expect a supply surplus. The International Energy Agency projects supply to outpace demand in the fourth quarter by 1.7 million barrels per day, as Middle Eastern exports recover faster than consumption. The excess is expected to widen to 2 million barrels per day next year according to some estimates. US Vice President JD Va’ce’s remark that Washington would not allow the conflict to become a prolonged commitment adds to the bearish tilt.



Looking ahead, market participants will be keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments, navigation conditions, and supply and demand forecasts. Further incidents in the Strait of Hormuz or alternative routes could obstruct the recovery of oil flows and drive up spot prices quickly. However, efforts to maintain crude oil flows could limit the extent of any increase in p ices.

MENAFN18112026000070015918ID1111981994