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Isabella Cucina Italiana brings a taste of La Bella vita to Thursdays with Bella Night, featuring a three-course Italian dinner and two hours of free-flowing drinks for AED 199 per person. The perfect midweek excuse for good food, drinks and great company.



Thursdays Just Got a Little More Bella at Isabella Cucina Italiana





Who says you have to wait until Friday to celebrate the weekend? Isabella Cucina Italiana is giving Thursdays a delicious Italian twist with Bella Night, a weekly dining experience made for good food, flowing drinks and even better company.

For just AED 199 per person, guests can settle in for a leisurely three-course dining experience accompanied by two hours of free-flowing drinks.

Inspired by the Italian love for good living, la bella vita, Bella Night is all about enjoying life's simple pleasures without rushing the moment. With the food, drinks and atmosphere taken care of, all that's left to do is gather your favourite people and make a night of it.

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