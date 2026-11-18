DXY Near a Nearly 19-Month High, Whether the Rally Extends Further Will Depend on Signals From the Fed After December
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Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
DXY maintains its positive trend and is trading aro–nd 103.30–103.50 points, near its highest level since April 2025. The index had previously risen for three consecutive weeks, showing that buyers were firmly in control on expectations that the Fed would raise interest rates in December. But after such a strong rally, DXY is somewhat more likely to move sideways over the next few sessions than to keep rising at its recent pace.
Yesterday’s data showed that US retail sales rose 0.2% in October from the previous month, in line with market forecasts. Import prices rose 1.1% for the second consecutive month, above the 0.7% forecast, with the increase coming mainly from nonfuel imports.
Based on these figures, we can see that since consumer spending has not contracted, businesses may be able to pass some of their higher costs on to consumers through higher selling prices. This creates a risk that the Fed has to consider, although it will take more time to assess the impact on consumer inflation.
But there is also a factor that makes me cautious about the prospect of DXY rising further. At this point, we need to look at t’e bond market’s reaction, particularly at shorter maturities, which tend to be sensitive to monetary policy.
Following the release of the new data, the two-year US Treasury yield briefly jumped to nearly 4.85% and is now close to 4.80%. On the same day, New York Fed President John Williams said the Fed would likely need to raise interest rates further to curb inflation.
This makes the 25-basis-point increase that the market expects in December look even more certain, but that expectation has already been largely priced in over the past several weeks. And the fact that short-term yields quickly pulled back instead of holding steady after the jump shows that investors still need more evidence before they factor in a longer tightening cycle.
In the upcoming remarks from Fed officials, I think we should focus on how they view US consumers’ purchasing power and price pressures heading into 2027 to form a better-grounded assessment of D’Y’s long-term direction.
If the Fed believes that one rate increase in December may still be insufficient, and the two-year yield rises again after those remarks, DXY would have grounds to break above its recent peak and could even extend its rally to higher levels.
But if the message simply reinforces what the market has been expecting for some time, I think the US dollar will likely hold on to most of its recent gains but will struggle to set new highs until inflation data forces investors to raise their interest rate expectations once again.
Regards
Greetings, trust this email finds you well, please find below market c mment
Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
DXY maintains its positive trend and is trading aro–nd 103.30–103.50 points, near its highest level since April 2025. The index had previously risen for three consecutive weeks, showing that buyers were firmly in control on expectations that the Fed would raise interest rates in December. But after such a strong rally, DXY is somewhat more likely to move sideways over the next few sessions than to keep rising at its recent pace.
Yesterday’s data showed that US retail sales rose 0.2% in October from the previous month, in line with market forecasts. Import prices rose 1.1% for the second consecutive month, above the 0.7% forecast, with the increase coming mainly from nonfuel imports.
Based on these figures, we can see that since consumer spending has not contracted, businesses may be able to pass some of their higher costs on to consumers through higher selling prices. This creates a risk that the Fed has to consider, although it will take more time to assess the impact on consumer inflation.
But there is also a factor that makes me cautious about the prospect of DXY rising further. At this point, we need to look at t’e bond market’s reaction, particularly at shorter maturities, which tend to be sensitive to monetary policy.
Following the release of the new data, the two-year US Treasury yield briefly jumped to nearly 4.85% and is now close to 4.80%. On the same day, New York Fed President John Williams said the Fed would likely need to raise interest rates further to curb inflation.
This makes the 25-basis-point increase that the market expects in December look even more certain, but that expectation has already been largely priced in over the past several weeks. And the fact that short-term yields quickly pulled back instead of holding steady after the jump shows that investors still need more evidence before they factor in a longer tightening cycle.
In the upcoming remarks from Fed officials, I think we should focus on how they view US consumers’ purchasing power and price pressures heading into 2027 to form a better-grounded assessment of D’Y’s long-term direction.
If the Fed believes that one rate increase in December may still be insufficient, and the two-year yield rises again after those remarks, DXY would have grounds to break above its recent peak and could even extend its rally to higher levels.
But if the message simply reinforces what the market has been expecting for some time, I think the US dollar will likely hold on to most of its recent gains but will struggle to set new highs until inflation data forces investors to raise their interest rate expectations once again.
Regards
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