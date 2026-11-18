Kout Food Group to introduce 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee® to Kuwait
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) KUWAIT, 16th of November 2026 — Kout Food Group (KFG) has announced plans to introduce 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee®, the U.S.-based drive-thru coffee and beverage brand, to Kuwait as its first international franchisee. The first location is expected to open on Gulf Road by the end of 2026, which will be the brand’s first location outside the United States.
Founded in 2017, 7 Brew has grown to more than 900 locations across the United States, serving over 1 million drinks each day. KFG is looking forward to introducing Kuwaiti consumers to the fast-growing, high-energy beverage brand, which recently earned the No. 1 in overall visit satisfaction among coffee cafes brands according to Technomic.
Guests in Kuwait will be introduced to a double-lane drive-thru experience combining handcrafted drinks, customization and speedy service. From a morning coffee to an afternoon refreshment or an evening treat, the range spans espresso-based coffee, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes, with over 20,000 combinations for guests to personalize drinks to individual tastes. The Brew Crew™ team members bring positive energy and a welcoming, personal touch to each visit. Friendly greetings, helpful recommendations and genuine customer interactions put the brand’s mission to Cultivate Kindness™ into practice.
“Kuwait is where 7 Brew’s international story begins, and we are proud to make that milestone possible as the brand’s first international franchisee,” said Amin Mohamed, CEO of Kout Food Group. “For more than four decades, KFG has served this community and built a portfolio of internationally recognized brands. We are excited to bring that experience to 7 Brew, combining its handcrafted drinks, customization and culture of kindness with our understanding of guests in Kuwait. Our ambition is to make 7 Brew part of their everyday lives, with drinks made to their tastes and a welcome that brings positive energy to their day.”
As part of each new 7 Brew location’s opening activities in Kuwait, KFG plans to share 10,000 complimentary drinks through community drink drops, introducing guests to the beverages and bringing the brand’s culture of kindness into the community.
KFG will lead the local rollout, with a target of 100 locations across Kuwait. The partnership brings together 7 Brew’s beverage concept and service culture with KFG’s experience operating international restaurant brands in the market.
Founded in 2017, 7 Brew has grown to more than 900 locations across the United States, serving over 1 million drinks each day. KFG is looking forward to introducing Kuwaiti consumers to the fast-growing, high-energy beverage brand, which recently earned the No. 1 in overall visit satisfaction among coffee cafes brands according to Technomic.
Guests in Kuwait will be introduced to a double-lane drive-thru experience combining handcrafted drinks, customization and speedy service. From a morning coffee to an afternoon refreshment or an evening treat, the range spans espresso-based coffee, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes, with over 20,000 combinations for guests to personalize drinks to individual tastes. The Brew Crew™ team members bring positive energy and a welcoming, personal touch to each visit. Friendly greetings, helpful recommendations and genuine customer interactions put the brand’s mission to Cultivate Kindness™ into practice.
“Kuwait is where 7 Brew’s international story begins, and we are proud to make that milestone possible as the brand’s first international franchisee,” said Amin Mohamed, CEO of Kout Food Group. “For more than four decades, KFG has served this community and built a portfolio of internationally recognized brands. We are excited to bring that experience to 7 Brew, combining its handcrafted drinks, customization and culture of kindness with our understanding of guests in Kuwait. Our ambition is to make 7 Brew part of their everyday lives, with drinks made to their tastes and a welcome that brings positive energy to their day.”
As part of each new 7 Brew location’s opening activities in Kuwait, KFG plans to share 10,000 complimentary drinks through community drink drops, introducing guests to the beverages and bringing the brand’s culture of kindness into the community.
KFG will lead the local rollout, with a target of 100 locations across Kuwait. The partnership brings together 7 Brew’s beverage concept and service culture with KFG’s experience operating international restaurant brands in the market.
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